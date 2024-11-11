Scottish Government
|Printable version
Skills Recognition Scotland (SRS) pilot: learning insights
Report undertaken to gather high level insights on the process including its strengths and key learnings for any future work.
Purpose
This report presents the learning insights from the Skills Recognition Scotland (SRS) pilot project, which was delivered by Glasgow Caledonian University from January 2018 to 31 August 2023.
The aim of the pilot was to help people who have moved to Scotland have their skills and formal qualifications recognised so that they can enter education or employment by evidencing their skills against the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF).
It is envisaged that this would be achieved by creating a process which:
- Enables people to access work sooner and be employed at the appropriate level and not be either under or un-employed; and
- Is understood by, and accessible for, employers.
Further information on the SRS process is provided at Annex A.
This report summarises the methods used and their limitations. It presents high level insights on the SRS process delivered through the pilot including its strengths and key learning for the future. It has been prepared by the Scottish Government's Advanced Learning and Skills Analysis Unit (ALSA).
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/skills-recognition-scotland-srs-pilot-learning-insights/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scotland' Redress Scheme: progress updates - November 202411/11/2024 15:05:00
Update on developments with Scotland's Redress Scheme.
Women's health plan 2021 to 2024: final report08/11/2024 15:05:00
Plan to improve health outcomes and health services for all women and girls in Scotland. This final report provides a summary of the progress made on delivering the Plan over the past three years.
Wood burning stoves to be permitted in new homes08/11/2024 12:05:00
Wood-burning stoves, bioenergy and peat heating will now be permitted in new homes and buildings following a review of the New Build Heat Standard commissioned by ministers earlier this year.
Acting Net Zero Secretary at COP2908/11/2024 10:15:00
Scotland to continue influencing on global climate action
Education workforce – health and wellbeing support: report findings and recommendations07/11/2024 13:05:00
Findings and recommendations of a five-month project into how the wellbeing of the education workforce is currently being supported . It also sets out recommendations for next steps to begin to develop a comprehensive, consistent offer of wellbeing.
Improving broadband speeds07/11/2024 12:05:00
Drinking water pipes are delivering faster and more reliable broadband for the first time in the UK.
Climate Change Bill passed06/11/2024 16:15:00
Carbon budget approach to setting climate targets agreed.