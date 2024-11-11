Skills Recognition Scotland (SRS) pilot: learning insights

Report undertaken to gather high level insights on the process including its strengths and key learnings for any future work.

Purpose

This report presents the learning insights from the Skills Recognition Scotland (SRS) pilot project, which was delivered by Glasgow Caledonian University from January 2018 to 31 August 2023.

The aim of the pilot was to help people who have moved to Scotland have their skills and formal qualifications recognised so that they can enter education or employment by evidencing their skills against the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF).

It is envisaged that this would be achieved by creating a process which:

Enables people to access work sooner and be employed at the appropriate level and not be either under or un-employed; and

Is understood by, and accessible for, employers.

Further information on the SRS process is provided at Annex A.

This report summarises the methods used and their limitations. It presents high level insights on the SRS process delivered through the pilot including its strengths and key learning for the future. It has been prepared by the Scottish Government's Advanced Learning and Skills Analysis Unit (ALSA).

