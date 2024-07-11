Electoral Reform Society
|Printable version
Slow progress as women finally make up 40% of Parliament
Last week saw a change of Government and a brand-new cohort of MPs (335 new MPs) elected; but with all this churn how representative is our new House of Commons?
Before the election we published analysis of the candidates standing for election showing that only 31% of selected candidates were women. Let’s see how many were elected…
Original article link: https://www.electoral-reform.org.uk/slow-progress-as-women-finally-make-up-40-of-parliament/
|
Building a Better Democracy
|Tweets by electoralreform
|
Latest News from
Electoral Reform Society
Candidate selections reflect the barriers for women in politics21/06/2024 14:20:00
Last week, all UK political parties confirmed which candidates they were standing in each constituency for the 2024 general election. Including independents, a total of 4,515 candidates will be fighting for a seat in the next government.
Conservative manifesto: Missing pledges to improve our democracy14/06/2024 16:10:00
The launch of the Conservative manifesto yesterday was conspicuously light on democratic policy with little mention by way of reforms desperately needed to strengthen our democracy.
Labour manifesto: Encouraging first steps – but we need to address rock bottom trust in politics14/06/2024 15:10:00
This week we had startling and deeply concerning news about the state of our democracy. A study from the National Centre for Social Research concluded that: ‘All in all, it appears that people’s trust in governments and politicians, and confidence in their systems of government is as low now as it has ever been over the last fifty years, if not lower.’
Digital imprints: what are they and why are they useful?06/06/2024 16:15:00
This general election will be the biggest we’ve seen yet for online campaigning. It’s an area where the ERS, along with many others, have long called for updates in electoral law. While there is still a long way to go, one positive step towards this end was introduced in the Elections Act of 2022 which set out new transparency requirements for UK campaigners.
While Boris Johnson could come back with ID, many ordinary voters don’t have that luxury03/05/2024 15:15:00
News that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was turned away from voting as he went to a polling station without an accepted form of ID caused widespread amusement on social media yesterday. According to media reports, Johnson later returned with an accepted ID and cast his vote.
Voters are being treated as guinea pigs in this year’s local elections02/05/2024 16:20:00
Today, the 2nd May, millions of voters will head to the polls to elect more than 2,500 councillors, 37 police and crime commissioners, 10 metro mayors, 1 MP (by-election in Blackpool South) and London Assembly Members.
Big changes to Welsh Police and Crime Commissioner elections02/05/2024 15:15:00
Today, voters across Wales will have to show ID to vote for the first time as they head to the polls to elect four Police and Crime Commissioners, covering North Wales, Dyfed Powys, Gwent and South Wales respectively.
New political funding rules sneak in24/11/2023 14:15:00
When people are asked about the problems with money in politics, few raise the issue of there not being enough. In fact, the public are deeply concerned about big money in politics with the majority (58%) thinking there is a lack of transparency around political donations.