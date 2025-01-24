Social Care reform

Improved oversight, support for carers and care home residents' rights central to National Care Service.

A dedicated advisory board, support for unpaid carers and enshrining care home residents' rights to see loved ones are at the heart of revised plans for the National Care Service.

Social Care Minister Maree Todd outlined the next steps for reform to Parliament after plans to progress the National Care Service Bill were paused for further consideration in November 2024.

A new non-statutory advisory board – comprising of people with lived experience of accessing care, social care workers, care providers, trade unions, the NHS and local government – will be established to provide guidance and drive improvement within the sector. It is expected to meet for the first time in the spring.

The introduction of Anne’s Law, which upholds the rights of residents in care homes to be visited by families or friends, will remain in the legislation to reform social care, alongside a right to breaks for unpaid carers.

The Scottish Government Bill will also improve information-sharing across health settings and the ability for individuals to access and manage information about their care, while progressing plans for a national social work partnership.

Ms Todd said:

“We want to deliver a National Care Service that improves the experience of everyone who relies on social care, social work and community health in Scotland.

“Change is urgently needed to reform the social care sector in Scotland but it has to be meaningful and sustainable change. That’s why we paused the Bill for further consideration, to fully capture the views expressed by all stakeholders, members of the public and the Parliament.

“The advisory board will include people with lived experience of social care, ensuring it has those who access services at its heart. It will allow us to drive forward vital reform more quickly than our original proposals.

“The Bill gives adult care home residents a legal right to see their loved ones with the implementation of Anne’s Law and recognises the significant contribution of unpaid carers to Scotland’s communities by introducing a right to breaks.

“There will be enhanced information-sharing to improve the coordination of individuals’ care, and we will work in partnership with the sector to bring forward reform that future-proofs the social work service in Scotland.

“People need sustainable change to social care and these actions will allow that to happen as quickly as possible.”

