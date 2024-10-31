Scottish Government
Social Housing Net Zero Progress Report Q2 2024
Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund Progress Reports Quarter 2, 2024.
Introduction
This document produced by the Scottish Government’s Directorate for Energy and Climate Change summarises the projects supported by the Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund (SHNZHF).
The Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund offers capital grant funding to support social housing landlords across Scotland to install clean heating systems and energy efficiency measures across their existing housing stock.
The document includes a series of one-page summaries for each of the projects supported by the Scottish Government through the Social Housing Net Zero Heat Fund.
For questions relating to the projects summarised in this document or Fund enquiries, please direct these to netzerosocialhousing@gov.scot.
