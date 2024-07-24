WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Social Partnership interactive guide for union officers and reps
We are pleased to launch a brand new online interactive guide on Social Partnership Essentials.
Aimed at trade union officers and senior reps, this new bite-sized digital guide covers:
- The context of social partnership
- What’s in the Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act
- The Social Partnership Duty
- The Act and your union – how to make most of the act for your members
Take a look at the new Social Partnership Essentials online guide
The guide is available in Welsh and English.
Officers and reps completing the guide can earn a digital badge on ‘Social Partnership Essentials’.
Online launch event
In July 2024 we held an online event to launch the new guide. You can watch the launch event on playback (use the passcode 9urwV!PP to access the recording).
In the recording you will hear:
- The then Minister for Social Partnership, Sarah Murphy MS, talking about the background to the Social Partnership Act
- How unions are already putting social partnership in action at Cardiff Council in a short presentation by rep Emma Richards
- How you can use the new guide
- What other training is available for workplace reps on the topic of Social Partnership.
Social Partnership course for reps
As well as the interactive guide, we are offering more in-depth courses for reps on social partnership where you can learn alongside other reps either in person or online.
This course builds on the core information covered in the interactive guide but gives reps an opportunity to actively explore social partnership in much greater depth and work with other reps to explore the challenges and opportunities presented by social partnership working.
Reps attending the course will have the opportunity to develop a practical action plan for their own workplace.
The course will take place in Newport in September 2024 followed by online dates in November 2024, January 2025 and March 2025.
Find out more about our new two-day social partnership training for reps.
