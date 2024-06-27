Spending Trends of Early Years Educators

The early years education sector across the UK is facing unprecedented financial and operational pressures. Political parties have pledged future support for the sector in recent months, but it is of the upmost importance for any inbound government to understand and appreciate the challenges that are currently being experienced.

Aiming to identify the pain points and emerging best practices during this difficult time, YPO and Education Insight have published the Challenges and Opportunities for Early Years Education Survey. This report has surveyed 35 participating organisations to provide a deep dive into where early years educators are allocating their resources, the hurdles they are facing, and the potential support available to them.

By speaking to professionals in roles such as nursery practitioners, owners and managers, the YPO report offers insight into what support is needed across the early years sector over the coming months and years.

Top Spending Priorities

Early years educators are laser-focused on three main areas: recruitment and retention, outdoor learning resources, and staff training. Recruitment and retention is at the forefront of spending, with 66 per cent of educators struggling to attract and keep qualified staff. Given the crucial role of skilled educators in delivering high-quality care and education, this area demands significant investment. Outdoor learning resources also command a substantial proportion of spending. Recognising the importance of outdoor play in child development, educators are committed to continually updating and enhancing these resources. In 2023, around 40% of those surveyed by YPO asked to buy outdoor learning tools throughout termtime, while 20% do so seasonally. This ongoing investment underscores the essential role of outdoor activities in early education and the need for dynamic systems to compliantly procure materials. Training remains a high priority, ensuring educators stay ahead of the curve with the latest skills and knowledge. Continuous professional development is vital for tackling the evolving challenges in early years education, from managing behavioural issues to integrating new ways of teaching.

Major Challenges

Educators in the early years sector are grappling with significant challenges, primarily driven by economic pressures. The survey reveals that 71% of respondents are struggling with rising costs of essential supplies and services, with 81% also responding that they have insufficient funding. Staff well-being is another critical concern. Beyond recruitment and retention, ensuring the well-being of existing staff is paramount, with 63% of educators emphasising this need. The well-being of staff is directly linked to the quality of education provided, making it a vital area for investment. Moreover, compliance with safeguarding and welfare requirements, particularly for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), is proving difficult due to resource constraints. A staggering 86% of people find meeting these essential requirements a significant challenge whilst tackling previously mentioned wider pressures.

Demand for Support and Knowledge

Amid these challenges, there is a loud call for support and knowledge. A striking 70% of respondents believe that free access to informative thought leadership would be incredibly beneficial. Additionally, 72% recognise the potential cost savings to be made through effective procurement, yet the same percentage lack a dedicated team to support procurement needs. This gap presents a prime opportunity for external support services to make a real impact.

Seizing Opportunities

Partnering with education procurement services can be a game-changer for early years educators. These services can extend the capabilities of internal teams, offering expertise and resources that might not otherwise be available. Organisations like YPO can help ensure value for money, recognise social value in supply chain, and free up valuable time and resources. By tapping into the strategic support of procurement services, early years educators can gain access to high-quality training and resources, access loyalty reward schemes, better manage costs, and navigate the complex landscape of funding and resource allocation. These services provide the essential support that can help educators focus on what they do best — nurture and educate young children. While early years educators are navigating a challenging landscape, through effective procurement and support services, there are ample opportunities to bolster efforts. With available funds and investment in key areas like recruitment, outdoor learning resources, and training, and by leveraging external expertise, the sector can thrive to provide young learners with the best possible start in life.

