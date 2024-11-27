National Audit Office Press Releases
Spending watchdog disclaims government’s accounts for the first time
Backlogs in firms’ audits of England’s 426 local authorities have led to the National Audit Office (NAO) disclaiming the 2022-23 WGA for the first time.
- The disclaimed audit opinion from the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Gareth Davies, on the Whole of Government Accounts (WGA) 2022-23 is the first ever.
- The cause is the severe backlogs in English local authority audits, with the consequence that there is inadequate assurance over material amounts throughout the WGA.
- The WGA is a vital tool in the management and scrutiny of public spending, as it brings together all public sector assets and liabilities. It is essential that the steps being taken by Government to restore timely and robust local authority audited accounts are effective.
As well as local authority accounts, the WGA combines the accounts of over 10,000 public bodies, such as central government departments, devolved administrations, the NHS, academy schools and public corporations.
Within his audit report, the NAO’s head, Gareth Davies, said he had been “unable to obtain sufficient, appropriate evidence upon which to form an opinion”.
Just over 10% (43) of England’s 426 local authorities submitted reliable data to the WGA. Of the near 90% of local authorities that failed to submit reliable data, 46% (196) submitted information that hasn’t been audited, and 44% (187) did not submit any data at all.
The Government is taking steps to address the backlog in audited accounts for English local authorities, including the use of fixed dates by which each year’s audits must be completed. This process is unlikely to allow the disclaimer on WGA to be removed for 2023-24, but it does offer a medium-term solution to the problem.
The WGA is a vital tool in the management and scrutiny of public spending, as it brings together all public sector assets, liabilities, income and expenditure. This means that long-term costs to the public purse such as clinical negligence and nuclear decommissioning are visible to policy makers and Parliamentarians.
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO yesterday said:
“It is clearly not acceptable that delays in audited accounts for English local authorities have made it impossible for me to provide assurance on the Whole of Government Accounts for 2022-23. It is essential that the steps being taken by Government to restore timely and robust local authority audited accounts are effective.”
Read the full report
Whole of Government Accounts 2022-23
Notes for Editors
- The disclaiming of the WGA is in relation to local authority audit omissions and unaudited returns. The impact of this impact is so large and pervasive that the Comptroller and Auditor General is unable to give any opinion on the WGA at all. The C&AG continues to provide assurance over all central government departments via their statutory departmental accounts on an annual basis, and the disclaimer of the WGA does not impact upon the opinions he gives on those accounts.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/spending-watchdog-disclaims-governments-accounts-for-the-first-time/
