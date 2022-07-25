Sport England
Sports Collaboration Fund launched to help young Londoners
We're working with the Mayor of London and the London Marathon Charitable Trust to support children and young people take part in sport and physical activity.
We’ve partnered with the Mayor of London and the London Marathon Charitable Trust to launch a new £17m fund that will support young people in London to take part in sport and physical activity.
The Sports Collaboration Fund, which will go live in early 2023 and is also supported by London Sport and London Marathon Events, will provide organisations with small and large grants that will last between 12 months and three years to help underserved young Londoners in areas of low participation in sport.
The money will be targeted at underserved young Londoners and will also directly invest in young people to develop their ideas and become future leaders in the sector, while there will be an opportunity for organisations to participate in workshops and events across London to help shape the funding programme this autumn.
Tim Hollingsworth, our chief executive, said the investment would especially help those from less affluent families that had been most impacted by the pandemic.
