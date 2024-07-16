Solicitors Regulation Authority
|Printable version
SRA named one of Britain's top 20 LGBT-inclusive employers
We have been recognised for our commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ staff and customers after reaching number 11 on Stonewall's Top 100 Employers list for 2024.
We have also secured a 'Gold Award' for the third time, which Stonewall gives to 'exceptional employers who are committed to supporting their LGBTQ+ staff and customers'.
Stonewall's Top 100 Employers List 2024 is the UK's leading ranking of employers from public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are. Since applying to the list in 2017, when we ranked 241st, our position on the ranking has risen year-on-year.
Among the achievements highlighted in our 2024 application were:
- Collaborating with others in the sector to support LGBTQ+ inclusion by joining the Pride parades in Birmingham, Cardiff and London.
- Senior leaders role modelling our 'Inclusive' value by participating in a wide range of activities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ calendar.
- Building knowledge and awareness among staff, through our allies and reverse mentoring programmes.
- Continuing our Inclusive approach to hiring and respecting the identities of all our staff, focusing this year on bi and non-binary identities.
- Working with suppliers to promote the Inclusive value.
Paul Philip, SRA Chief Executive said: 'Our ongoing work to promote an inclusive culture has been recognised once again and we are proud to have received a Gold Award. We have worked hard to develop a welcoming workplace because everyone benefits when people feel comfortable bringing their full selves to work. This also sends a message to those accessing legal services, that they can have confidence that the profession is working hard to be inclusive.'
Original article link: https://www.sra.org.uk/sra/news/press/stonewall-top-100-2024/
|Solicitors
|Consumers
|Students
|Trainees
|About us
|Risk
Latest News from
Solicitors Regulation Authority
SRA consults on updates to financial penalty regime28/06/2024 15:15:00
We are consulting on proposals to update our approach to issuing financial penalties to law firms and solicitors
Firms must immediately replace client account shortages, SRA warns24/06/2024 10:20:00
Law firms have been reminded of their duty to replace any shortages on client accounts immediately upon discovery in a new warning notice.
Statement: Update on the Solicitors Regulation Authority investigation on the Post Office Horizon IT scandal21/06/2024 12:20:00
We updated this statement on 20 June, providing more information about the number of solicitors and firms we are investigating and the types of issues we are looking at.
SRA updates SLAPPs warning03/06/2024 10:10:00
We have updated our warning to solicitors about getting involved in abusive litigation aimed at silencing legitimate critics, known as strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs).
Warning to law firms working on financial compensation claims03/05/2024 16:20:00
Law firms working on financial product mis-selling compensation claims have been warned about their potential approaches and the need to uphold their professional obligations.
SRA finds firms are aware of SLAPP issues, but need to be clearer when instructing third parties22/04/2024 10:15:00
We have published a thematic review looking at law firm understanding of best practice to avoid getting involved in strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs).
SRA wants views on suite of support for in-house solicitors11/03/2024 10:15:00
We have developed a raft of new resources to support the 34,500 plus solicitors working in-house in England and Wales. And views are now being sought on the guidance and advice before they are formally adopted.
Statement: Update on the Solicitors Regulation Authority investigation on the Post Office Horizon IT scandal19/01/2024 15:20:00
Between 2000 – 2015, sub-postmasters and mistresses (SPMs) were wrongly prosecuted for offences based on information from a faulty electronic accounting system, 'Horizon', which made it look like money was missing.