SRA named one of Britain's top 20 LGBT-inclusive employers

We have been recognised for our commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ staff and customers after reaching number 11 on Stonewall's Top 100 Employers list for 2024.

We have also secured a 'Gold Award' for the third time, which Stonewall gives to 'exceptional employers who are committed to supporting their LGBTQ+ staff and customers'.

Stonewall's Top 100 Employers List 2024 is the UK's leading ranking of employers from public, private and third sectors on how inclusive their workplaces are. Since applying to the list in 2017, when we ranked 241st, our position on the ranking has risen year-on-year.

Among the achievements highlighted in our 2024 application were:

Collaborating with others in the sector to support LGBTQ+ inclusion by joining the Pride parades in Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

Senior leaders role modelling our 'Inclusive' value by participating in a wide range of activities to celebrate the LGBTQ+ calendar.

Building knowledge and awareness among staff, through our allies and reverse mentoring programmes.

Continuing our Inclusive approach to hiring and respecting the identities of all our staff, focusing this year on bi and non-binary identities.

Working with suppliers to promote the Inclusive value.

Paul Philip, SRA Chief Executive said: 'Our ongoing work to promote an inclusive culture has been recognised once again and we are proud to have received a Gold Award. We have worked hard to develop a welcoming workplace because everyone benefits when people feel comfortable bringing their full selves to work. This also sends a message to those accessing legal services, that they can have confidence that the profession is working hard to be inclusive.'