Stability for the culture sector
Further detail to be confirmed in budget.
The culture sector needs to have stable and supportive financial arrangements in place in order to fulfil its potential, the Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said.
In a letter to the Chair of Creative Scotland, Mr Robertson reiterated the Scottish Government’s support for the arts and culture sector. He confirmed the Scottish Government can only provide further budgetary information once the Chancellor of the Exchequer sets out her budget.
Mr Robertson confirmed, however, that the Scottish Government budget on 4 December, will be in line with the established commitments to arts and culture, and will then be subject to the normal parliamentary processes for approval.
Mr Robertson said:
“The cultural sector is an integral part of our identity as a country. This is why we’re working hard to help the sector to fulfil its potential in Scotland by assuring at least £100 million more annually in funding by 2028-29.
“We await the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s budget announcement on 30 October which has a hugely significant bearing on the Scottish budget. Following that we will be able to set detailed budgets for the coming financial year including for the culture sector.
“I will continue to work in collaboration with Creative Scotland and the sector over the coming months to ensure stability until Creative Scotland have sufficient clarity to be able to announce the recipients of their Multi Year Funding awards.”
