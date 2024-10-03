Stability for the culture sector

Further detail to be confirmed in budget.

The culture sector needs to have stable and supportive financial arrangements in place in order to fulfil its potential, the Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said.

In a letter to the Chair of Creative Scotland, Mr Robertson reiterated the Scottish Government’s support for the arts and culture sector. He confirmed the Scottish Government can only provide further budgetary information once the Chancellor of the Exchequer sets out her budget.

Mr Robertson confirmed, however, that the Scottish Government budget on 4 December, will be in line with the established commitments to arts and culture, and will then be subject to the normal parliamentary processes for approval.

Mr Robertson said: