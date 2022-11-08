State of the Connected Home 2022

techUK, in partnership with GfK, is delighted to release the sixth edition of our annual State of the Connected Home report, which surveys a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults across the UK to ask about their awareness, interest, and ownership of a range of connected or ‘smart’ home products.

Download the full report here

Click above to download the report.

After the rapid uptake in smart home products during the pandemic, this year’s findings reveal how the UK connected home market is performing now that lockdown requirements have been removed. In particular we see how, as consumers become more aware of the connected home products that are available and how to use them, there is increasing investment beyond the traditional entertainment domain (TVs, speakers) for a wide range of functionalities including energy efficiency, home security, and living healthier lifestyles.

This report is a flagship project of techUK’s Connected Home Group, the community of techUK members interested in accelerating the adoption of connected home technologies. In addition to raising awareness around the multiple benefits and use cases of connected home tech, the Group also engages with policymakers to develop a regulatory environment that increases consumer trust and supports national policy objectives while providing space for innovation and differentiation.

Click here for the full press release