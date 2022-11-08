techUK
|Printable version
State of the Connected Home 2022
techUK, in partnership with GfK, is delighted to release the sixth edition of our annual State of the Connected Home report, which surveys a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults across the UK to ask about their awareness, interest, and ownership of a range of connected or ‘smart’ home products.
Click above to download the report.
After the rapid uptake in smart home products during the pandemic, this year’s findings reveal how the UK connected home market is performing now that lockdown requirements have been removed. In particular we see how, as consumers become more aware of the connected home products that are available and how to use them, there is increasing investment beyond the traditional entertainment domain (TVs, speakers) for a wide range of functionalities including energy efficiency, home security, and living healthier lifestyles.
This report is a flagship project of techUK’s Connected Home Group, the community of techUK members interested in accelerating the adoption of connected home technologies. In addition to raising awareness around the multiple benefits and use cases of connected home tech, the Group also engages with policymakers to develop a regulatory environment that increases consumer trust and supports national policy objectives while providing space for innovation and differentiation.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/state-of-the-connected-home-2022.html
Latest News from
techUK
Is CNI climate resilient? New Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy (JCNSS) Report Published.07/11/2022 11:25:00
New JCNSS report spells out the risks to technological infrastructure in the UK.
Solving pension challenges with biometric technology04/11/2022 16:25:00
Guest blog: Enrico Montagnino, General Manager at Facephi EMEA discusses how biometric technology can help solve pension challenges.
HMRC publish VAT Split Payments PIN/RFI04/11/2022 10:20:00
HMRC has published a PIN and RFI seeking views on the outline requirements and proposed procurement process for the development of a proof of concept for the real-time extraction of VAT from payments.
Children’s Services: Harnessing digital and data to improve outcomes03/11/2022 14:05:00
Read more about the highlights from techUK’s Children’s Services Roundtable
What is the Role of Ethical AI in Safeguarding Children? A CESIUM Case Study28/10/2022 10:20:00
Find out how Trilateral Research and Lincolnshire Police used Ethical AI to find 16 vulnerable children months before they were referred by a safeguarding professional.
The Digital Strategy for Defence: A review of early implementation28/10/2022 09:20:00
The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report into the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Digital Strategy for Defence.
techUK CEO welcomes the new Prime Minister but points to a challenging road ahead27/10/2022 16:20:00
Commenting on Rishi Sunak's appointment as Prime Minister techUK CEO Julian David welcomes the new Prime Minister and points to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the new Government.
Ministry of Defence publishes Framework Library26/10/2022 11:25:00
The MOD's Framework Library contains information on key framework agreements to improve awareness of opportunities in Defence.