State Visit by The Amir of the State of Qatar

The Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, accompanied by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, is currently in the UK for an official State Visit at the invitation of The King.

The visit began as The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher were met by The King on Horse Guards, before the The Amir was invited to inspect a Guard of Honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

The party then travelled back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession. Here, The Guard of Honour receives His Majesty and Their Highnesses with a Royal Salute and the Band plays the Qatari and British National Anthems.

The Queen greeted The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher upon entering the Palace.

State Visits to the UK generally take place twice a year in the winter and early summer, and are an opportunity for building relationships with other countries. The visiting Head of State is officially hosted by The King and Queen, though he or she also has a busy programme of engagements with government ministers and other organisations.

In the afternoon, following a private lunch at Buckingham Palace, The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher viewed a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to Qatar.

In the evening, The King, accompanied by The Queen and other members of the Royal Family, hosted a State Banquet in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace.

In his speech at the Banquet, His Majesty spoke of the close ties between Qatar and the UK.