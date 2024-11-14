Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Statement following sentencing of former GMP officer Dean Dempster
Statement given yesterday following sentencing of former GMP officer Dean Dempster
Following the sentencing of former Greater Manchester Police officer Dean Dempster, who was previously dismissed as a result of an IOPC directed investigation, IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:
Former PC Dempster’s vile, criminal actions are a total betrayal of the trust placed in him as a police officer by both the public and his colleagues.
Thanks to a swift and thorough investigation, carried out by GMP under the direction of the IOPC, he was dismissed at the earliest opportunity and he is now behind bars, where he belongs.
My thoughts are with his victims. While nothing can erase their suffering, this investigation has ensured he was held accountable for his disgusting behaviour.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/statement-following-sentencing-former-gmp-officer-dean-dempster
