Statement from the Secretary of State following the King's Speech

Commenting following today’s King’s Speech, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, said:

Today’s King’s Speech sets out the Government’s commitment to delivering economic growth and stability across the United Kingdom. We are committed to working collaboratively and respectfully with the Northern Ireland Executive and the Assembly to improve public services and generate growth. And we will work with all parties and communities to uphold the Good Friday Agreement and to ensure the stability of devolved government.

We are committed to protecting Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market, implementing the Windsor Framework in good faith, and helping to secure investment by championing Northern Ireland on the global stage as a place to invest.

The government is committed to addressing the legacy of the Troubles in a way which can command the support of communities, and which complies with our human rights obligations. As set out in the King’s Speech, measures will be brought forward to begin the process of repealing and replacing the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023, in consultation with all parties.