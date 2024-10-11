Northern Ireland Office
Statement from the Secretary of State on Growth Deals
The statement follows the Secretary of State's meeting with Council representatives
Speaking after a meeting in Dungannon with representatives from local councils regarding the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn MP, said:
I am grateful to the council officials for the constructive discussions on the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals and for highlighting their views on the current situation.
Since being appointed as the Secretary of State, I have witnessed the passion, skills and determination of businesses wanting to make Northern Ireland a more prosperous place.
Both the Mid South West and Causeway Coast and Glens Growth Deals are crucial to promoting economic growth. Everyone in Northern Ireland understands that.
However, the Government are facing a £22 billion black hole in the public finances that we have inherited from the last Government, and we have to review existing commitments in the run-up to the Budget on the 30th October.
In the meantime I will endeavour to work closely with Deal partners, and the Northern Ireland Executive, on the City and Growth Deals programme and to ensure Northern Ireland has the tools needed to drive growth.
