Statement in response to AI Action Plan
Statement given yesterday in response to AI Action Plan.
Stephen Almond, Executive Director for Regulatory Risk at the ICO, yesterday said:
“AI has huge potential to transform businesses and public services, which is why it is a priority area for the ICO. Data protection is essential to realising this opportunity and ensuring that the public can have trust in AI. As a whole economy regulator, we are committed to supporting organisations to innovate and grow responsibly while upholding people’s rights and freedoms.
“To provide businesses with the certainty they need to innovate safely, we have already published detailed guidance on emerging AI issues, as well as providing practical support through initiatives such as our Regulatory Sandbox and collaboration with fellow regulators in the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum on the AI and Digital Hub.
“We welcome the AI Action Plan and the Government’s commitment to accelerate the use of AI across the economy. We look forward to working closely with the Government to implement the plan as a priority and ensure that these proposals maximise AI’s significant opportunities while protecting the public.”
