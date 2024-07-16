Sport England
Statement on government's plans after recent England successes
After the Three Lions’ achievement of reaching the UEFA EURO 2024 on Sunday night, the government has published its plans to ensure the team's legacy
The government has published its plans to support grassroots football clubs across the country and to ensure all children have access to sports at school.
Following the announcement, our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth issued the following statement.
“Football is one of the most important sports for driving activity across the country.
"Our latest Active Lives research found that over 40% of children take part in football at least once a week, and 3.6 million adults have taken part in the last year, so we welcome the government’s robust commitment to grassroots football; its role in the health, happiness and connections of the nation cannot be underestimated.
“Alongside our involvement in and support for the Football Foundation investment, over the past two decades we have invested over £440 million of National Lottery funding into football in England, with the goal of making sure that everyone has the chance to play - regardless of who they are or where they live.
"We’ve worked with partners all over the country to create opportunities for women and girls, disabled people and older people to take part in the beautiful game.
“Our 10-year strategy Uniting the Movement focuses on tackling the inequalities that stop people from leading active lives. We look forward to tackling these as a team - alongside the government too.”
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/statement-governments-plans-after-recent-england-successes
