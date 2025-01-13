Statement on legal agreement with McDonald's (08 January 2024).

A spokesperson for the Equality and Human Rights Commission recently said:

“We are actively working with McDonald's to strengthen our ongoing legal agreement in light of the number of serious allegations raised about the company over the last year.

“Our confidential email hotline gave us vital intelligence and we are grateful to those who came forward to report incidents of harassment. We are using this and all other intelligence we receive to shape our discussions with McDonald's.

“Our priority remains ensuring that McDonald’s improve their practices and that their staff are protected from sexual harassment.”