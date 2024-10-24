Sport England
|Printable version
Statement on the ECB's new strategy
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth reacts to the publication of Inspiring Generations, the updated strategy for cricket in England and Wales.
The England and Wales Cricket Board yesterday published its updated strategy for cricket in England and Wales, Inspiring Generations, and accompanying action plans.
The strategy details the ECB’s vision of inspiring a generation to believe cricket is a sport for them, by removing barriers to entry and driving diversity and inclusion.
Following its publication, our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth issued this statement:
"The launch of the ECB’s Inspiring Generations strategy is timely and welcome. I hope it will lead to a major push towards cricket solving the challenges facing the sport in England.
"The ambition to measurably improve the sport’s diversity and inclusion is important, as is the clear determination to continue to develop women’s and girls’ cricket.
"We know, however, that trying to create meaningful change within any sport is challenging. It requires sustained action and will take genuine commitment for the full impact of this strategy and associated action plans to be felt on the ground.
"We look forward to working with the ECB to help ensure these are successfully implemented as part of our wider investment in cricket."
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/statement-ecbs-new-strategy
Latest News from
Sport England
Sport and physical activity generates over £100 billion in social value23/10/2024 10:05:00
Our updated research shows that improved health from participation in sport and physical activity relieves pressure on the NHS through £10.5 billion a year in health and social care savings.
Chief executive welcomes Commonwealth Games host announcement22/10/2024 15:05:00
Tim Hollingsworth has spoken of his joy at the event finding a home in Glasgow for the 2026 Games.
New findings show impact of exercise on children's mental health conditions10/10/2024 10:20:00
The report was produced for us by Edge Hill University after an independent evidence review that collated research from across 143 studies.
Chair calls for 'mindset shift' on climate change08/10/2024 16:30:00
Speaking at the Sport Positive summit, Chris Boardman praised organisations driving change on environmental sustainability but warned our sector needs to lift its ambition.
Boardman up for green sports award01/10/2024 10:05:00
Our chair is on the shortlist for recognition at the BBC Green Sports Awards 2024 for his advocacy on environmental sustainability in our sector.
Greater Manchester partnership to tackle inequalities renewed30/09/2024 15:05:00
Sport England has extended their unique agreement with GM Moving, the active partnership for a region where positive progress has been made to decrease levels of inactivity.
New report shares tips to engage with specific audiences11/09/2024 14:05:00
The findings from This Girl Can’s new Couch to Fitness report are useful for anyone who’s seeking to help underserved communities get more active.
More than £4m invested in ideas to tackle inequalities06/09/2024 15:05:00
Our Pilot Fund awarded an average of £233,000 to 18 projects around the country.