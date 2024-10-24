Statement on the ECB's new strategy

Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth reacts to the publication of Inspiring Generations, the updated strategy for cricket in England and Wales.

The England and Wales Cricket Board yesterday published its updated strategy for cricket in England and Wales, Inspiring Generations, and accompanying action plans.

The strategy details the ECB’s vision of inspiring a generation to believe cricket is a sport for them, by removing barriers to entry and driving diversity and inclusion.

Following its publication, our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth issued this statement:

"The launch of the ECB’s Inspiring Generations strategy is timely and welcome. I hope it will lead to a major push towards cricket solving the challenges facing the sport in England.

"The ambition to measurably improve the sport’s diversity and inclusion is important, as is the clear determination to continue to develop women’s and girls’ cricket.

"We know, however, that trying to create meaningful change within any sport is challenging. It requires sustained action and will take genuine commitment for the full impact of this strategy and associated action plans to be felt on the ground.

"We look forward to working with the ECB to help ensure these are successfully implemented as part of our wider investment in cricket."