State-of-the-art armoured vehicle fleet supported under new contract

Thousands of UK military land vehicles will be maintained under a new £71 million contract, supporting the government’s growth mission by creating hundreds of jobs.

The contract award to NP Aerospace was announced during the British Army’s Defence Vehicle Dynamic (DVD) event taking place at the vehicle testing grounds at Millbrook.

Called the Conventional Vehicle Systems Spares and Post Design Services (CVSSP), the contract will be for spares and post design services for a range of legacy utility and combat vehicles and ancillary equipment, helping to create and sustain around 100 skilled jobs in Coventry.

The contract will help to extend the life of the entire Land Rover fleet; Pinzgauer fleet; protected Land Rover; RWMIK and the Lightweight Trailer fleet. This will deliver greater value for money and fill the gaps of new vehicle programmes being delivered, maintaining capability in the interim.

The contract will help to maintain a fleet of more than 15,000 land vehicles for the next 4 years by consolidating former individual contracts, providing a new single point of contact. The CVSSP contract will ensure that vehicle fleet availability is maintained at the required levels to meet operational and training needs.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Maria Eagle, said:

We will deliver a state-of-the-art combat vehicle fleet, ensuring our soldiers are equipped with cutting-edge firepower, protection, and mobility. This new contract will help to secure the future of these crucial capabilities, streamlining the processes involved in repairs and upgrades, while boosting UK economic growth at the same time.

Also at DVD, the British Army’s future fleet of modern armoured vehicles – Ajax, Boxer and Challenger 3 – have been pictured together side-by-side for the first time. With more than 1,300 of the vehicles due for delivery before the end of the decade, they will provide world-leading reconnaissance, secured armoured transport, and the UK’s most lethal ever tank.

The three types of armoured vehicles on display today will make up the Brigade Combat Teams of the future, providing the British Army with enhanced fighting power.

With more than £11 billion investment, the pipeline of new armoured fighting vehicles is creating jobs, with Boxer alone protecting 400 jobs in the West Midlands, North East Wales and sustaining up to 1,000 nationally.

Brigadier Matt Wilkinson from the Vehicle Support Team at Defence, Equipment and Support, said: