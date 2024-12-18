Statistics on business floorspace

We’re asking for your views on how we share some of our statistics.

The Valuation Office Agency (VOA) is asking for your view on plans to change the statistics we publish about business floorspace.

We need your feedback to ensure that the statistics we produce continue to meet the needs of our users.

Floorspace data is a vital part of most valuations the VOA does for business rates.

There are two options for how we measure business floorspace.

Tell us which of these best meets your needs and why. If we changed our method, would this cause a problem for you?

We welcome contributions from all users. This includes experienced users of VOA statistics and anyone looking to use these statistics for the first time.

You have until 30 January 2025 to complete the survey.

Complete the survey on GOV.UK.

You can contact the VOA at statistics@voa.gov.uk for help or further information.