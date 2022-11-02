Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners Marc Jones responds to Statutory instrument to implement first past the post

“We strongly support the Government’s commitment to move future Police and Crime Commissioner and Mayoral elections to a First Past the Post system in line with other elections in England and Wales. The move also respects the outcome of the 2011 national referendum into the public’s preferred system of electing their representatives.

“As the public’s awareness of the important responsibilities that PCCs have over policing has increased, we have seen a welcome increase in voter turnout. However, a concerning amount of incorrectly completed ballots has remained an issue due to the confusion caused by the use of an unfamiliar voting system. The move to First Past the Post will be very positively received.”