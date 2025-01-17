STFC backs 28 game-changing start-ups to accelerate UK innovation

From saving lives to saving the planet, STFC’s latest £2 million drive will help start-ups bring new innovations to market quicker and succeed in global markets.

The Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) will welcome 28 pioneering start-ups to its successful network of UK Business Incubation Centres (BIC). This is part of its most recent £2 million drive to empower small businesses and stimulate the UK economy.

From coffee without the beans to better medications for Alzheimer’s disease, these companies join one of the UK’s most successful networks of business incubators, enabling them to bring their new innovations to market quicker and succeed in global markets.

From start-up to scale up

Science Minister, Lord Vallance, said:

While new problem-solving products are being created by innovators across the UK every day, the hurdles to enable start-ups to scale up into successful businesses are often too high – from sourcing finance to accessing facilities. Business Incubation Centres offer those key resources and this new investment will continue their work of backing science and technology to grow the UK economy.

Solving problems that matter

Paul Vernon, STFC’s Executive Director of Business and Innovation, said:

From faster breast cancer diagnosis to water-powered satellites, STFC is deeply committed to nurturing UK start-ups with transformative ideas that could shape our future. These start-ups are using science and technology to solve problems that matter to all of us, including better and more affordable healthcare to protecting our planet for future generations. However, the journey from bold idea to successful business is rarely easy. In alignment with the government’s mission to kickstart economic growth, STFC’s successful business incubation programmes provide an environment where businesses can overcome their industrial and business challenges to achieve world-changing success.

Powering breakthrough innovation

In 2024 alone, STFC’s network of BICs delivered £78 million in economic impact to the UK economy. Since its inception in 2011, it has contributed over £350 million and helped more than 150 businesses thrive.

Each company will locate within one of STFC’s five BICs. They will collaborate with industry-leading partners with a focus in specific fields.

The five BICs are:

Space (ESA BIC UK) with the European Space Agency (ESA), the UK Space Agency and the University of Leicester

Biotechnology (Bio BIC), with the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council

Digital and artificial intelligence (AI) (Digital BIC), with STFC’s Hartree Centre

Quantum computing (QuBIC), with the National Quantum Computing Centre

Health BIC, with the Liverpool City Combined Authority, the Medical Research Council and the Medicines Discovery Catapult

Tangible business benefits

In addition to funding, participating businesses gain access to world-leading research facilities, expertise and IP, resources that are typically inaccessible to start-ups, enabling them to overcome their industrial challenges.

In turn this enables them to accelerate the development of exciting new products that benefit our lives and the world we live in to achieve commercial success and create high value jobs.

The start-ups shaping a better tomorrow

From saving lives to saving the planet, among the start-ups entering the STFC BICs are companies developing technologies that will:

improve diagnostics for sleep apnea

improve drugs for Alzheimer’s disease

reduce the deforestation and carbon footprint associated with coffee production

provide property developers in coastal areas with detailed environmental impact assessments

develop AI tools for people suffering from dementia or loneliness

design new technologies to support quantum computing

develop low carbon panelling for construction industry

develop ultra sustainable protein for shakes

design new treatments that increase antibiotic effectiveness

monitor shipping containers to protect cargo during transport

The 28 new incubatees bring the total number to join the STFC BICs this year alone to 43 companies.

Bespoke business support

Across the BICs, each start-up benefits from bespoke business coaching and access to specialist industrial clusters at STFC’s BIC locations nationwide:

Harwell Campus, Oxfordshire

Sci-Tech Daresbury, Liverpool City Region

The Royal Observatory, Edinburgh

Space Park, University of Leicester

Furthermore, with half of the supported companies based outside London and the south-east, this underlines how the BICs are supporting start-ups from all nations and regions of the UK.

Blueprint for success

Since the launch of the ESA BIC UK in 2011, this programme has supported more than 130 space tech start-ups, creating more than 1,000 highly skilled jobs and £225 million investment collectively.

This same model has since been used as the blueprint for the four other deep tech incubation centres, the most recent being the Health BIC, launched in October 2024.

Collectively, the incubatees are generating a 25-fold return on investment for the UK taxpayer and boast a 95% survival rate, well above the national average.

From science to market success

Will Gault, Business Incubation Programmes Lead at STFC will work directly with each start-up on joining the BIC programme. He said:

Deep tech start-ups often face barriers to commercialisation due to high costs and technical challenges. By providing vital, tailored support, we’re helping to bridge the gap between laboratory breakthrough and profitable business. This is where cutting-edge science meets bold market potential for the benefit of society. I’m looking forward to welcoming each these exciting new businesses to our BIC programme, and supporting their journey to commercial success.