Strategy breaks ground on biodiversity net gain and nature growth

New developments in Greater Manchester are delivering on housing and nature targets as part of the Government’s Biodiversity Net Gain policy.

Following the launch of the consultation for the development of the Greater Manchester Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) on 15 November, Natural England Chair Tony Juniper and Chief Executive Marian Spain visited two regional sites with Mayor Andy Burnham, to learn more about the work being done to drive nature recovery and development in the combined authority area.

The visit included a showcase of both Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) and impacts of the LNRS.

The LNRS will be the foundation for nature’s recovery in Greater Manchester, outlining how space can be made for nature where it’s needed most.

It sets out a vision for everyone working together to deliver a resilient network for nature across the city-region, connecting and enhancing wild spaces so that people and nature can thrive.

LNRS are practical, achievable proposals to recover nature developed with the input of people who know and understand the area, especially landowners and managers, alongside business and local communities.

‘Nature underpins our nation’s health’

The Greater Manchester LNRS will work alongside other mechanisms such as BNG which is already creating nature positive new developments, on the ground in Greater Manchester.

BNG is an ambitious, world-leading UK government biodiversity net gain strategy, that ensures habitat for wildlife is improved in conjunction with housing and nature targets.

As part of a wider commitment to nature recovery, Greater Manchester has embraced BNG with projects such as Green Earth’s Allwood Farm in Wigan and Peel Group’s Northstone development in Bolton leading the way.

Natural England Chief Executive, Marian Spain, said:

Nature underpins our nation’s health, wealth and security. If we are to succeed in meeting development and growth needs, we must ensure that we incorporate nature into the decision-making process. We want to make it possible to make Nature positive choices and we are already seeing that in action in Greater Manchester, where BNG initiatives are aligning with both development and sustainability goals. Development is unlocking the vital funding needed to turbo-charge recovery in these areas. By working with local partners and the housebuilding sector to integrate biodiversity resilience into construction design, we can develop spaces that support both people and the planet.

‘Proud of the progress made’

Mayor Burnham said:

Our natural spaces are so important for our residents’ physical and mental wellbeing, so it is key that we involve everyone in the development of our Local Nature Recovery Strategy. I am proud of the progress we have made in Greater Manchester since we declared a biodiversity emergency in 2022, and it is particularly positive to see the contribution new developments across the city-region can make to biodiversity. There is still a long way to go however, so it is great to see the government taking this seriously and seeing first-hand the work that is going on in Greater Manchester to lead the way in nature recovery.

BNG legislations drives nature recovery

Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) legislation, which became mandatory in February 2024, drives nature recovery by stipulating that developers must show they are implementing a 10% BNG uplift to get planning permission. To assess this, developers use a BNG calculator created by Natural England.

Ethical Development company Green Earth Developments Group (GEDG) is working with landowners at Allwood Farm alongside Wigan Council, as the local authority, to ensure the site is secured for habitat restoration, enhancement and creation for 30 years in alignment with national legislation.

The 30ha Allwood Farm site will be managed to enhance habitats, which will include restoring hedgerows, creating wildflower meadows and improving watercourses.

This nature recovery work will be funded by developers paying to buy ‘biodiversity units’ to offset the impacts of their developments.

The enhancements and offsets will all need to be recorded on the BNG Register maintained by Natural England. The Allwood Farm site forms part of a wider Nature Improvement Corridor being developed by GEDG which comprises close to 350ha under the company’s control alongside the Bridgwater Canal.

Allwood Farm also links into the Greater Manchester LNRS and has strategic significance due to its location being close to the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh National Nature Reserve and other nature recovery opportunities around Chat Moss.

Increasing biodiversity in residential developments

The Northstone site in Bolton is also showcasing how biodiversity can be increased as part of a residential development of 102 homes, combatting both nature and housing crises simultaneously.

At its core, Northstone highlights how a planning application should achieve the minimum 10% biodiversity uplift onsite.

As part of the development, 1.5 hectares of woodland and 1.2 hectares of lowland meadow have been created in the nearby fields as well as 710m of hedgerow.

From post-development to pre-development the site has achieved an uplift of 15.4% in area habitats and 423% in hedgerow units, therefore going above the 10% government requirement and allowing the surplus to be used to offset planning applications that cannot meet the 10% requirements in the area.

The site itself is multifunctional, providing nature and greenspace to residents, including a large pond, while also contributing to accessible provision outlined in Natural England’s Green Infrastructure Framework.

This includes the incorporation of Sustainable Drainage Systems, which also demonstrates how BNG contributes to building resilience to climate change within urban areas as well as rurally.

This was ‘no mean feat’

Jonathan England, Development Director at Northstone, said:

Our BNG credentials are literally at the heart of everything we do and we are fiercely proud of how this is demonstrated at our Airie development which has already implemented in excess of the necessary level of BNG to meet the statutory requirement. This was no mean feat and despite our best efforts including woodland belts being retained and improved, new hedgerows included within both the landscape design and onsite boundaries and the creation of marshy and wet ephemeral habitats we were falling short. There was a significant deficit of woodland, grassland and low distinctiveness habitat so we had to think differently and work even harder to achieve what we needed and it was thanks to an investment in an off-site area that helped us achieve our goals. It’s this dedication to finding solutions that I am particularly proud of and it was my pleasure to highlight our collective achievements and to showcase this on the tour.

Simon Towers, Co-Chairman for Green Earth, said:

As one of the UK’s leading Habitat Bank developers, we are excited to bring the Allwood Habitat Bank forward in GM as the first part of a larger Nature Improvement Corridor in the region. Our mission to re-build nature and re-power communities is visible on the ground here in Wigan with plans to restore close to 350 hectares of land under our control for nature and renewable energy. GEDG has developed close links with the local community and through its ‘Access to Nature Initiative’ has created partnerships with schools and local residents supporting health and mental wellbeing benefits for all. GEDG and their nature partners Middlemarch Environmental (a Wildlife Trust owned company) have successfully developed the UK’s only ‘open mosaic habitat re-creation’ which is essential for offsetting development of brownfield land in Greater Manchester and the wider country.