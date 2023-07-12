NHS England
Strikes will cause major disruption over the next week, says top NHS doctor
Major disruption caused by industrial action over the next fortnight will have a serious impact on the NHS, with services expected to face the most challenging period yet, England’s top doctor has warned today.
To ensure care continues to be available for those in life-threatening situations, NHS staff will prioritise emergency and urgent care – with tens of thousands of routine appointments and procedures for patients being postponed each day.
The NHS is facing the longest-ever strike action by junior doctors – five consecutive days – starting from Thursday.
This is followed by the first walk-out by consultants in more than a decade, starting on 20 July, and radiographers striking from 25 – 27 July.
People who need NHS care should use services as they usually would – 999 or A&E in a life-threatening emergency and NHS 111 online for other health concerns.
Patients with appointments who haven’t been contacted otherwise should attend as normal and community services such as GPs and pharmacies are also largely unaffected by the strike.
NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “We will now see industrial action on 11 out of the next 14 days so we are entering an incredibly busy, disruptive period for the NHS.
“While staff continue to work hard to provide patients with the care they need, the next strike is the longest and most disruptive yet – strikes have already impacted around 600,000 hospital appointments across the NHS, with tens of thousands more set to be affected in the coming weeks.
“Over the next two weeks, people should still seek the care they need as they usually would – calling 999 in life threatening emergencies but using NHS 111 online for other health concerns.
“Our staff are doing all they can, but we cannot continue like this – action is having a major impact for patients in need of routine care, and an increasing effect on NHS services and our hard-working staff as they try to maintain services and address a record backlog.”
Previous action by junior doctors saw between 21,000-24,000 staff off per day due to industrial action.
The most recent industrial action by junior doctors in June saw 106,000 hospital appointments disrupted over three days. This week’s junior doctors’ action is over five days so is likely to see more appointments disrupted, and will be closely followed by consultant strikes.
NHS shingles vaccine will be offered to almost one million more people12/07/2023 15:05:00
Almost a million more people (900,000) will become eligible for a shingles vaccination from September, the NHS announced yesterday.
NHS steps up battle against life-threatening infections following successful world-first pilot12/07/2023 09:15:00
The NHS has launched plans to expand pioneering subscription-style drug contracts to develop lifesaving antibiotics of the future.
Visits to the NHS website’s insect bites and stings page triple this summer11/07/2023 14:15:00
The number of people seeking advice on bites and stings from the NHS website is three times higher than last summer.
Parliamentary awards held to celebrate incredible work of NHS staff on 75th anniversary06/07/2023 10:20:00
Yesterday Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum came together to celebrate the work of NHS staff who have gone above and beyond in their field, for the NHS Parliamentary Awards held on the health service’s 75th anniversary.
NHS virtual ward expansion will see thousands of children treated at home05/07/2023 13:10:00
Tens of thousands of children will be able to receive hospital-level care at home thanks to an expansion of virtual wards, chief executive Amanda Pritchard will announce on the 75th anniversary of the NHS.
Vision-saving drug to be routinely offered on NHS to prevent blindness in premature babies05/07/2023 09:15:00
Premature babies are to be routinely offered a “life-changing” treatment to prevent blindness on the NHS for the first time, the head of the health service yesterday announced.
Portrait of nurse of 47 years among winners of NHS staff and volunteers photography competition04/07/2023 16:15:00
Five winners of a photography competition for NHS staff and volunteers to mark 75 years of the health service were yesterday unveiled at the FUJIFILM House of Photography, with images including long-serving nurse, ‘Mother Obe’, the NHS COVID-19 vaccination effort and an ambulance battling the Beast from the East among the winning images.
British sporting stars unite to celebrate NHS’s 75th birthday04/07/2023 13:38:00
Great Britain’s sporting heroes have come together to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS by sharing their own personal stories of thanks for the much-loved British institution.