Support for actions to increase reuse and recycling
Public consultation backs transition to a circular economy.
Proposals to cut the number of single-use, disposable items like cups, ban the destruction of unsold goods and promote the reuse of construction materials have received high levels of support in a recent consultation.
The draft Circular Economy and Waste Route Map consultation asked for views on the priority actions needed between now and the end of the decade to increase reuse and recycling, cut waste and drive further decarbonisation.
More than 70% of respondents backed proposals to reduce household food waste, introduce a charge on single use, disposable items and set new circular economy targets from 2025 – including local recycling targets from 2030.
The final Route Map is set for publication by the end of the year and its actions will complement provisions in the Circular Economy Bill which was passed unanimously by MSPs in June.
Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin said:
“Reusing and recycling materials has a huge role to play in Scotland’s response to tackling the climate crisis. We want to make sustainable choices the easiest option for both people and businesses the easiest option and the actions in our Route Map will help make that a reality ensuring we value materials and keep them in use for as long as possible before recycling where possible.
“This consultation builds on a significant programme of engagement and evidence gathering, and I want to thank all those who have contributed to the Route Map so far. It demonstrates a strength of support for a range of actions to promote and support responsible production and consumption, whilst minimising the impact of the disposal of waste which cannot be reused or recycled.
“Ahead of the publication of the final Route Map, we’re carefully considering all feedback to ensure our transition to a circular economy works for Scotland’s businesses, public sector and communities and helps us reach our net zero ambitions.”
Background
The second draft Circular Economy and Waste Route Map was published for consultation in January 2024.
View the consultation responses and the independent analysis of consultation responses.
There were consistently high levels of support across the Route Map’s priority and further actions. Agreement percentages ranged from 71% to 81% (the percentage of respondents who answered ‘agree’ or ‘strongly agree’). The table below summarises the support levels.
|
Actions within the Route Map by strategic aim
|
% of those answering who agree or strongly agree
|
Reduce and reuse: priority actions
|
77%
|
Reduce and reuse: further actions
|
71%
|
Modernise recycling: priority actions
|
76%
|
Modernise recycling: further actions
|
76%
|
Decarbonise disposal: priority actions
|
78%
|
Decarbonise disposal: further actions
|
78%
|
Strengthen the circular economy: priority actions
|
76%
|
Strengthen the circular economy: further actions
|
81%
Further consultation on introducing a charge for the single use cups is expected to be launched shortly.
