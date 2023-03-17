Scottish Government
Support for equalities and human rights groups
Funded organisations report on progress.
A fund that helps to tackle inequality and discrimination has supported more than 115,000 people in its first year.
The Scottish Government’s Equality and Human Rights Fund is providing £21 million in grants over three years to 48 organisations working with diverse communities to further equality and protect human rights.
Funded initiatives include advice helplines, mental wellbeing sessions, English classes and benefits advice.
Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie visited the West of Scotland Regional Equality Council (WSREC) in Glasgow, to see how people have benefited from their work.
Ms McKelvie said:
“We want to build a fairer, more equal Scotland which is free from discrimination and where the human rights of everyone are respected, protected and fulfilled.
“I was very pleased to visit WSREC and see the range of activities that they deliver. For example, their cost of living advice service for people from minority ethnic communities has helped to boost family incomes and lift children out of poverty.
“WSREC is just one of 48 organisations that receive grants from the Equality and Human Rights Fund. From advocacy support to public education, these organisations are transforming the lives of the thousands of people that they work with.”
Ghzala Khan, Executive Director at WSREC, said:
“Based in Glasgow, the West of Scotland Regional Equality Council supports a range of minority ethnic communities across 12 local authorities.
"The Equality and Human Rights Fund has enabled us to deliver bi-lingual, culturally sensitive services to marginalised minority ethnic groups in the areas of advice and information, employability, direct discrimination, civic participation and health and wellbeing.
“Our work reduces inequality, increases opportunity, and supports people and families to achieve their full potential."
Background
Equality and Human Rights Fund — second progress report.
The Equality and Human Rights Fund will distribute £21 million between October 2021 and September 2024.
48 organisations including Age Scotland, the British Deaf Association and Kairos Women+ are supported through the fund, aligning to six Scottish Government policy areas:
- Age
- Disability/British Sign Language (BSL)
- Gender
- LGBTI+
- Race
- Human rights
The fund is managed by Inspiring Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government. Funded projects cover every local authority area in Scotland.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/support-for-equalities-and-human-rights-groups/
