Support for farmers and crofters

Early payment to more than 11,500 businesses.

Scottish farming businesses will see support payments start to reach their bank accounts this week with initial payments worth approximately £243 million.

The Scottish Government first brought the payments forward in 2022 to help with the transition from EU’s CAP Payment system and give recipients greater reassurance and stability.

The Basic Payment Scheme acts as a safety net for farmers and crofters by supplementing their main business income while Greening payments encourage agricultural practices that benefit the environment and climate.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“I am determined to give Scotland’s farmers and crofters the support they need so we have started payments in September again to help provide greater security amid continued challenges in the sector. “Processing of these payments has started and will begin to reach farmers and crofters from Wednesday 4 September. In total, the initial payments are worth approximately £243 million and will be paid to over 11,500 businesses across Scotland. “Rural Payments and Inspections Division staff will continue to work through remaining payments as soon as possible over the coming weeks.”

Background

The 2024 Rural Payments Strategy published in February made a commitment to commence BPS and Greening advance payments in September.