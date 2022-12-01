Support for marine and fishing businesses

More than £13 million in grants awarded.

Fishing businesses and marine organisations in Scotland’s coastal communities will benefit from Marine Fund Scotland’s latest round of funding.

A total of 60 projects which contribute to innovative and sustainable practices, minimise carbon emissions and support coastal communities, will receive grants ranging from £7,000 to £1.2 million.

Projects include modernising a salmon and trout processing facility in order to reduce energy and water use, installation of solar panels at a seafood cold store to cut back on its carbon footprint, and process capacity building for a shellfish producer to meet the growing demand from premium markets in the US and Asia.

Announcing the recipients of the fund during a visit to a shellfish processing facility at Bellshill, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“I am very pleased for those organisations and individuals whose applications have been successful this year.

“Marine Fund Scotland has enabled some really exciting projects in the past and I’m confident that this round of funding will play an important role in continuing to help our marine and fisheries businesses to develop and move to the next level.

“These projects reflect Scotland’s Blue Economy Vision, the first phase of which culminated with the publishing of the report on ‘Delivering Scotland’s Blue Economy Approach’ yesterday.

“The Marine Fund Scotland will continue to be key in supporting sustainable development of Scotland’s Blue Economy – investing in Scotland’s seafood sectors, creating sustainable jobs, and helping to protect Scotland's marine environment.”

Stephen Cameron, Managing Director of Scottish Shellfish Marketing Group, who will be utilising the grant to upgrade their refrigeration system, increasing energy efficiency thereby reducing costs, said:

“This funding is crucial in supporting the continual investment we require given the impacts of Brexit, Covid and inflationary pressures on our co-operative business.

“The funding supporting this facility goes all the way back down the supply chain to our member growers, who are located in some of the remotest areas of Scotland. It therefore delivers assistance not only here in Bellshill, but also in these important communities.”

Ian Archer, technical director at the Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre, which has received funding for a project to install and commission seaweed fermentation equipment, said:

“By introducing a fermenter capable of processing seaweed to the facilities on offer at our bioprocessing scale up centre, FlexBio, we are unlocking significant opportunities to grow Scotland’s seaweed sector on a commercial scale.

“Due to the seasonality of the crop, researchers and companies need to find ways to process the raw material to ensure a year-round supply and, with support through the Marine Fund Scotland, we will now be able to help them with the right equipment and expertise.”

Background

The 2022-23 Marine Fund Scotland delivers on the Scottish Government’s Blue Economy Vision which was published earlier in 2022.

Marine Fund Scotland was established following the UK’s exit from the EU and replaces funding for the fishing and seafood sector previously available through the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF).

A total of £14 million is allocated to the Marine Fund Scotland in 2022-23.

List of beneficiaries for 2022-23.

Report on ‘Delivering Scotland’s Blue Economy Approach’.