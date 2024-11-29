Scottish Government
Support for pensioners with energy costs
Universal payments to be reinstated from next year
The Scottish Government will provide universal support through the introduction of Pension Age Winter Heating Payments next year ensuring a payment for every pensioner household in winter 2025-26.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has confirmed that on the roll-out of the new benefit next winter, pensioners in receipt of a relevant qualifying benefit, such as Pension Credit will be receiving Pension Age Winter Heating Payments of £300 or £200, depending on their age. Meanwhile all other pensioner households will receive £100 from next winter, providing them with support not available anywhere else in the UK.
Ms Somerville also announced a £41 million package of support for people struggling with energy costs this winter. These measures include an additional £20 million which will be provided for the Scottish Welfare Fund, to enable councils to provide more vital support to people in crisis this winter.
An additional £20 million will be invested into the Warmer Homes Scotland Scheme, the national fuel poverty scheme which helps people install energy efficiency measures and more efficient heating systems, saving on average around £300 per year in household energy bills.
Meanwhile grant-funding of £1 million will be made available to registered social landlords and third sector partners to fund work to help sustain tenancies and prevent homelessness. This is in response to calls from a coalition of housing and anti-poverty organisations for a shift in spending from crisis intervention to prevention.
Ms Somerville yesterday said:
“The measures I have announced today will go some way to allay the fears of pensioners in Scotland ahead of next winter, but the Scottish Government recognises that more must be done.
“Ahead of next winter I will bring forward regulations to introduce universal Pension Age Winter Heating Payments in winter 2025-26 for Scottish pensioners.
“This universal benefit – providing much needed support not available anywhere else in the UK – will deliver support for all pensioner households as we had always intended to do before the UK Government decision to means-test Winter Fuel Payments cut the funding available to support our new benefit in Scotland this winter by £147 million.
“We will not abandon older people this winter or any winter. We will do our best to make sure no-one has to make a decision between heating and eating, and we will continue to protect pensioners.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/support-for-pensioners-with-energy-costs/
