Support for pensioners with energy costs

Universal payments to be reinstated from next year

The Scottish Government will provide universal support through the introduction of Pension Age Winter Heating Payments next year ensuring a payment for every pensioner household in winter 2025-26.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has confirmed that on the roll-out of the new benefit next winter, pensioners in receipt of a relevant qualifying benefit, such as Pension Credit will be receiving Pension Age Winter Heating Payments of £300 or £200, depending on their age. Meanwhile all other pensioner households will receive £100 from next winter, providing them with support not available anywhere else in the UK.

Ms Somerville also announced a £41 million package of support for people struggling with energy costs this winter. These measures include an additional £20 million which will be provided for the Scottish Welfare Fund, to enable councils to provide more vital support to people in crisis this winter.

An additional £20 million will be invested into the Warmer Homes Scotland Scheme, the national fuel poverty scheme which helps people install energy efficiency measures and more efficient heating systems, saving on average around £300 per year in household energy bills.

Meanwhile grant-funding of £1 million will be made available to registered social landlords and third sector partners to fund work to help sustain tenancies and prevent homelessness. This is in response to calls from a coalition of housing and anti-poverty organisations for a shift in spending from crisis intervention to prevention.

Ms Somerville yesterday said: