Support to unite sector in place-based work

Our Place Universal Offer will support Active Partnerships in England to supercharge efforts to tackle inequality and inactivity.

We’re rolling out £25 million across England to help Active Partnerships create the conditions for change and to support different parts of the sector to work together, so that everyone can be physically active.

These resources will also help partners evaluate the impact they're having in their most important communities.

This investment is a key aspect of our approach to Place, whereby £250 million of National Lottery and Exchequer funding is being invested into local communities across England in the next five years, to ensure those in greatest need are able to get active.

Access to sport and physical activity isn’t a level playing field. Where a person lives, their background, bank balance and the environment around them have a huge impact on how likely they are to be physically active.

Our Place Universal Offer will support the whole sector to address these inequalities and help level up access to sport and physical activity across England and deliver on the ambitions of our Uniting the Movement strategy.

The national network of 43 Active Partnerships are perfectly poised to help us achieve this. They work in these places every day, know where there are inequalities and they know and understand the people, communities, stakeholders, organisations and systems there deeply.

They work side-by-side with the community to understand the barriers that exist, and the needs of their community, to embed positive behaviours and bring about change to get more people moving.

Our Place Universal Offer recognises this and will enable all stakeholders and partners at a local level – leaders and policy and decision-makers from the community and voluntary sector, local authorities, the NHS and more – to work together to drive forward their place strategy.

Click here for the full press release