Supporting food and drink businesses

New funding to promote regional products.

Projects from across Scotland are being awarded grants of up to £5,000 to help to promote regional food and drink products and open up new markets.

Food festivals, workshops and markets celebrating produce from shellfish to whisky are among the 17 local and collaborative projects to receive support from the latest round of the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Regional Food Fund.

The Fund, managed by Scotland Food & Drink, supports regional growth by backing projects to promote and sell produce from their areas.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said:

“We have some of the best food and drink in the world - the industry is worth £15 billion to our economy, supports thousands of jobs and businesses and is a success story at home and internationally. The Regional Food Fund is providing much-needed support to local businesses, producers and community groups to showcase the best products that their regions have to offer.

“Through this fund we have seen more than £750,000 awarded from the available funding to successful projects across Scotland. This round of funding celebrates some incredible produce at some wonderful locations that mean people will benefit from it all across the country, whether taking part in cookery events on Arran, learning about wild food in Glasgow or improving their culinary skills at Fife’s Cambo Snowdrop Festival.

“I look forward to hearing how each of these exciting projects develops.”

Scotland Food & Drink Head of Regional Food Fiona Richmond said:

“It’s truly exciting to support 17 more collaborative food and drink projects through this latest round of the Regional Food Fund. The quality of the applications reflects the passion and commitment to enhancing local food and drink initiatives, which are vital to the continued growth of Scotland’s food, drink, and tourism sectors.

"We congratulate all this year’s recipients and are eager to watch these projects unfold in the coming months, knowing they will leave a lasting and positive impact on communities across the country."

Background

In 2018, the Connect Local Regional Food Fund was launched consisting of 4 funding rounds, which saw more than £350,000 awarded across 78 projects. In 2021, the Scotland Food & Drink Partnership’s Regional Food Fund was launched in place of the previous Connect Local Regional Food Fund. This will be the fifth round of the fund under Scotland Food & Drink which has seen more than £400,000 awarded across 87 projects to date.

The successful applicants in this round are:

Bellevue Farm, Arran. Development of Eating Facility £5,000

In collaboration with Arran's Food Journey regional food group, project will create a catering facility within Bellevue Barn which can be used to showcase local produce & offer unique eating experiences.

Cambo Heritage Trust, Fife. Made in Fife at the Cambo Snowdrop Festival £4,989

Project builds on success of the café, snowdrop festival and Green Market programme to host market events with cookery workshops featuring 'root to stalk' methods and provide a space for other regional food and drink traders with the opportunity to showcase their products in a range of markets called 'Made in Fife' at Cambo Gardens.

Clyde Fishermen's Trust/Clyde Fishermen's Association, Glasgow. Festival of the Sea £5,000

Winter festival of the Sea, building on track record of delivering seafood festivals. Event will provide a collaborative showcase that brings together West Coast fishermen, seafood producers, and culinary experts to celebrate Scotland's rich fishing heritage and exceptional produce.

Dornoch BID, Highlands. Food on the Firth £1,300

Series of out of season, food-focused weeks in Dornoch covering different sectors such as meat and shellfish.

East Lothian Food and Drink, East Lothian. East Lothian Food and Drink Recipe Book £5,000

East Lothian Project will create a recipe book that features East Lothian Food and Drink members. From cocktails from Buck & Birch to non- alcoholic mocktails featuring Brose Oats. From our East coast seas to our rolling hills and farmland.

Essential Edinburgh, Edinburgh. Eat Out Edinburgh £5,000

Eat Out Edinburgh will be celebrating all things food and drink at a quieter time of the year, encouraging locals to eat out in the city centre supporting their local producers, suppliers, hospitality businesses and the local economy. Funds will support a promotional campaign to achieve this.

Falkirk Delivers, Falkirk. Falkirk Producers Market Growth Initiative £4,725

Project aims to expand the reach and impact of the market by attracting new food and drink vendors and enhancing their promotional capabilities. Fund will support free stalls for 15 producers and digital campaign.

Fife Whisky Festival Ltd, Fife. Fife Whisky Festival £4,985

New Sunday event to showcase smaller, local food and drink producers under the festival umbrella. Event will provide cross-selling and marketing opportunities.

Food Lochaber (part of Lochaber Environmental Group), Highlands. Food Lochaber £5,000

Project aims to encourage Lochaber producers to work together to sell to local customers and, where appropriate, increase their production of food by giving them access to an online market place run by the producers.

Forth Valley Food & Drink. Flavours of Forth Valley £5,000

Forth Valley Development project to support growth & sustainability of the group. Activities include strategic review; member showcase and local food film screening events.

Galloway Food Hub CIC, Dumfries and Galloway. Galloway Food Hub PR Campaign £5,000

PR & digital campaign to promote this online marketplace for local producers.

Granton Project CIC, Edinburgh. The Pitt Market £5,000

Creation of first collaborative market with local producers, street food traders and the community. This event will showcase the best of regional produce and local entrepreneurs and startups.

Great Perthshire. Perth & Kinross Farmers Markets £5,000

Project will bring the existing four Perth & Kinross farmers' markets together to present a shared proposition to their customers & shoppers, collaborate on good practice & common objectives. Working group, shared information strategy & forum are amongst some of the activities planned.

Rosemains Steading CIC, Midlothian. Rosemains Steadings Markets £5,000

Creation of regular markets at this collaborative hub for entrepreneurs, featuring new stalls, tastings & demonstrations.

Scottish Food & Drink Histories Partnership Lab (University of Glasgow), Glasgow. Scottish Food Heritage Symposium: Tea £5,000

In partnership with Mackintosh at the Willow, project will debut a one-day symposium of history talks, live demonstrations, tasting sessions & panel discussions.

Scottish Maritime Museum, Ayrshire. Christmas Market £5,000

Expansion of Christmas market to include food and drink producers in collaboration with Ayrshire Food An' A' That regional food group

Scottish Wild Food Festival, Glasgow. Wild Food Producers Showcase, £5,000

Various initiatives to increase promotion & sales of wild food products/wild food tourism experiences such as wild food directory; digital activities & market stalls at events

TOTAL 17 Applicants TOTAL GRANT CLAIM FUNDING £80,999