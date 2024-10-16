Supporting inclusive education in Africa

Funding to help women and girls as well as children with disabilities.

Scotland intends to support inclusive education in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia with funding of up to £12.5 million over the next five years, First Minister John Swinney has announced.

The funding will support two programmes, the first of which aims to remove barriers to quality education for out-of-school children with disabilities and additional support needs. The second programme will support girls and women to complete secondary education and transition to tertiary or technical education.

The First Minister met the High Commissioners of Malawi and Zambia, and the Deputy High Commissioner of Rwanda during a series of engagements in London yesterday (15 October), where he re-affirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to collaborative international development with its partner countries.

The First Minister said:

“This funding aims to help overcome some of the persistent barriers faced by women, girls and children with disabilities, to ensure they have equal access to education, and are fully included in the social and economic life of their communities.

“The Scottish Government has prioritised this work as part of our commitment to international development and good global citizenship, working in partnership with our counterparts in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia to meet the aims of the UN Sustainable Development goals.

“So I am very pleased to confirm this additional funding in support of those efforts. I am also grateful for the work of Oxfam, Link Education International and local partners in all three countries who are delivering these programmes to help some of the world’s most marginalised learners, who have the same right to a quality education as anyone else.”

H.E. Macenje Mazoka, Zambia High Commissioner to the United Kingdom said:

"The Scottish Government's ongoing commitment to inclusive education in Zambia is a testament to the strong bonds between our nations. Their support for programs that enhance access to quality education for all, especially for marginalised groups, aligns perfectly with Zambia's vision for equitable development. We look forward to strengthening the positive impact this partnership will continue to have on our education system and the lives of Zambian students, particularly those who are the most vulnerable."

Background

Inclusive education - International development - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)

Subject to the annual budget approval process by the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Government intends to provide funding of up to £12.5 million for Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia, comprising up to £7.5 million over five years to support for disabled learners and learners with additional needs and up to £5 million over five years to support Scholarships for Women and girls to complete secondary and transition to tertiary education or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).