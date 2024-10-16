Scottish Government
|Printable version
Supporting inclusive education in Africa
Funding to help women and girls as well as children with disabilities.
Scotland intends to support inclusive education in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia with funding of up to £12.5 million over the next five years, First Minister John Swinney has announced.
The funding will support two programmes, the first of which aims to remove barriers to quality education for out-of-school children with disabilities and additional support needs. The second programme will support girls and women to complete secondary education and transition to tertiary or technical education.
The First Minister met the High Commissioners of Malawi and Zambia, and the Deputy High Commissioner of Rwanda during a series of engagements in London yesterday (15 October), where he re-affirmed the Scottish Government’s commitment to collaborative international development with its partner countries.
The First Minister said:
“This funding aims to help overcome some of the persistent barriers faced by women, girls and children with disabilities, to ensure they have equal access to education, and are fully included in the social and economic life of their communities.
“The Scottish Government has prioritised this work as part of our commitment to international development and good global citizenship, working in partnership with our counterparts in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia to meet the aims of the UN Sustainable Development goals.
“So I am very pleased to confirm this additional funding in support of those efforts. I am also grateful for the work of Oxfam, Link Education International and local partners in all three countries who are delivering these programmes to help some of the world’s most marginalised learners, who have the same right to a quality education as anyone else.”
H.E. Macenje Mazoka, Zambia High Commissioner to the United Kingdom said:
"The Scottish Government's ongoing commitment to inclusive education in Zambia is a testament to the strong bonds between our nations. Their support for programs that enhance access to quality education for all, especially for marginalised groups, aligns perfectly with Zambia's vision for equitable development. We look forward to strengthening the positive impact this partnership will continue to have on our education system and the lives of Zambian students, particularly those who are the most vulnerable."
Background
Inclusive education - International development - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Subject to the annual budget approval process by the Scottish Parliament, the Scottish Government intends to provide funding of up to £12.5 million for Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia, comprising up to £7.5 million over five years to support for disabled learners and learners with additional needs and up to £5 million over five years to support Scholarships for Women and girls to complete secondary and transition to tertiary education or Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).
- Realising Inclusive and Safer Education (RISE)
This programme, which is being delivered by Link Education International between July 2024 and March 2029, aims to remove barriers to quality education for out-of-school children with disabilities and additional support needs. The programme is worth up to £1.5m a year, and is implemented through partnerships with Link Community Development Malawi, School to School International in Zambia and Chance for Childhood in Rwanda.
- Scholarships for Women and Girls in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia
This programme, which is being delivered by Oxfam between July 2024 and March 2029, aims to support girls and women to complete secondary education and to support their transition to tertiary education and TVET. The programme is worth up to £1m a year, and is implemented through partnerships with the Young Women’s Christian Association in Zambia and Rwanda, and Concerned Youth Organisation in Malawi.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-inclusive-education-in-africa/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Scottish Milk and Healthy Snack Scheme and the Scottish School Milk Scheme: data collection15/10/2024 12:05:00
Analysis of data collected on the operation of the Scottish Milk and Healthy Snack Scheme and local authority school milk schemes to support the new Scottish School Milk Subsidy Scheme.
Early estimates suggest an average cereal harvest15/10/2024 10:05:00
Early estimates predict a total cereal harvest of around 3.1 million tonnes, just above the ten-year average. Despite challenging weather at crucial times of the season.
£350,000 drought relief for Southern Africa14/10/2024 15:05:00
Thousands of drought-affected households in Zambia and Zimbabwe will receive support from the Scottish Government’s Humanitarian Emergency Fund.
Scottish start-ups go global14/10/2024 12:05:00
Techscaler entrepreneurs taking tech solutions to Singapore.
First Minister comments on death of Alex Salmond14/10/2024 10:05:00
First Minister John Swinney recently (12 October 2024) commented on news that the former First Minister and SNP Leader Alex Salmond has died.
NHS Pay11/10/2024 15:05:00
An incremental pay increase offered to Resident Doctors, formerly known as Junior Doctors, and Dentists in Training will ensure NHS Scotland remains an attractive place to work and train in, Health Secretary Neil Gray has said.
Scottish Government Accounts 2023-2411/10/2024 13:05:00
The Scottish Government accounts for the last financial year have been given an unqualified audit opinion.
Sustainable action to tackle rising prison population11/10/2024 12:05:00
Emergency legislation will be introduced to Parliament to contribute to the sustainable long-term management of Scotland’s prison population, Justice Secretary Angela Constance told MSPs.
£57 million paid to families to help with food shop11/10/2024 10:25:00
People urged to check and use Best Start Foods card