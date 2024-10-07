Supporting island communities

£3 million to help improve lives and build prosperity.

New funding for critical infrastructure projects that will help boost employment, empower communities and ensure a sustainable future for Scotland's island communities has been announced by First Minister John Swinney.

Ten projects have been awarded a share of the Scottish Government’s £3 million 2024/25 Islands Programme Fund. They include further Scottish Government funding to support the ongoing rebuild of The Fair Isle Bird Observatory, due to open in Spring 2025, and the construction of two new airfield terminal buildings on Eday and Westray in the Orkney islands.

More than 71 locally-led projects on 51 islands have now been supported in the first three years of the Programme, which helps to implement the strategic objectives of the National Islands Plan.

The First Minister visited COPE Ltd in Lerwick, Shetland, a re-use centre that sells furniture, electrical goods, and homeware items while breaking down barriers and stigmatisation to show that, with the right support, people with a learning disability can positively contribute in the workplace.

The project received £653,000 of Islands Programme funding last year to expand the premises and create more placement opportunities.

The First Minister said:

“Our island communities face unique challenges, but also have the potential – and ambition – to capitalise on the skills, innovation and natural assets they hold in abundance in order to secure a vibrant, prosperous future.

“The Scottish Government has a clear role to play in working closely with our local authority and other key partners to support and build resilience, prosperity and the long-term sustainability of our island communities.

“I was pleased to meet staff at COPE Ltd to find out more about this incredible project in Lerwick, and how Islands Programme funding has helped it to grow. I have no doubt that projects awarded funding this year will make a similar positive impact across communities.”

Chief Executive Officer of COPE Ltd Steven Coutts said:

“Our funding will allow us to build a significant extension to our premises and take all our activity indoors. This will make a major difference to the working environment for our staff and participants.

“We will be able to streamline processes and increase retail space and ensure more of the donated goods we receive are re-used in the Shetland community - all the while ensuring we continue to positively promote opportunity and inclusion in our community.”

Background

2024/25 Islands Programme recipients:

Fair Isle Bird Observatory – £204,895 – Fair Isle – Shetland Islands Council

This work will complete the rebuild of the bird observatory and visitor accommodation to enable the facility to re-open in May 2025. The observatory is key to Fair Isle’s ongoing economic survival and sustainability, particularly for the provision of visitor accommodation. The previous building was destroyed by fire in March 2019. The new observatory will include 33 bedrooms, of which 11 are designated for staff, and a large research room/laboratory, a lounge area, dining room, visitor centre/library, and shower/toilet facilities for use by visitors. An Islands Programme award would also fund the purchase of battery storage to support the solar array being covered by other funding.

Hymhus Phase 2 – £139,992 – Mainland Shetland – Shetland Islands Council

Phase 2 of the renovation project represents a significant investment in the former St Ninian’s Church towards ensuring that the building is sustainable, functional, efficient and preserved for future generations. This phase will include installation of an air source heat pump and underfloor heating, replacement of all single-glazed windows with double glazing, insulation of the window reveals and replacement of the front door. These measures will improve sustainability and radically improve the energy efficiency of the building whilst preserving its character and heritage.

Papa Stour Kirk Phase 3 – £276,665 – Papa Stour – Shetland Islands Council

The Papa Stour History and Community Group purchased the grade B listed Papa Stour Kirk from the Church of Scotland to create a community hub and visitor interpretive centre as well as retaining its use as a kirk. It is the only available community building on the island. This is the final phase of works and will include loft insulation, mechanical and electrical installation, provision of an accessible bathroom and kitchenette, septic tank and sewer installation, solar panel and battery installation, reinstallation of listed altar rails, pulpit and three rows of pews, and provision of computer workstation, carpets, chairs, projector and screen. The redevelopment of the Papa Stour Kirk is seen as a key driver of future activity and investment in the island.

New Airfield Terminal Buildings – £346,000 – Eday and Westray. Orkney Islands Council

This project will replace the existing airfield terminal buildings on Eday and Westray with new fit for purpose buildings to secure long-term lifeline air services, improve access and facilities particularly for those travelling on medical grounds or with health needs and to support the economic resilience of geographically remote island communities, making them a better place to live, work and stay. This will complete a programme of works across six Orkney islands airfields.

Ionad Eilean na h-Òige – £651,000 – Eriskay – Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

The Ionad Eilean na h-Òige project, “Island of Youth Centre," aims to transform the former Eriskay School into a vibrant Heritage Centre and Community Hub. This initiative addresses the 2024-25 Islands Programme's goals by tackling economic decline, social isolation, high living costs, and limited amenities, particularly for younger residents of Eriskay. Phase 2 will focus on installing boreholes for renewable energy heating and constructing four wellbeing suites and a laundrette. Two suites will temporarily accommodate visitors, students, and tutors for workshops, while the other two will be used for community events and services, including a community-run library.

Taigh Chearsabhagh Creative Hub – £50,500 – North Uist – Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

This project aims to facilitate the construction of Phase 1 of a new Taigh Chearsabhagh facility and allow the project to move forward and access Islands Growth Deal (IGD) funding. The funding from the Islands Programme would be for the cost of surveys and initial requirements to facilitate the later detailed design necessary for a Full Business Case to access IGD funding.

Community and Public Access Improvements – £350,000 – Skye – Highland Council

This funding would support the delivery of three road widening schemes on the Isle of Skye. The routes comprise:

Claggan Road – Extending the length of existing passing places and provision of new passing places;

Neist Point – Extending the length of existing passing places, provision of new passing places, and stopping up of road to create additional parking at Neist Point;

Glen Brittle – Extending the length of existing passing places and provision of new passing places.

The volume of traffic on these stretches of road is having a detrimental impact on the everyday lives of the residents as well as tourism. These works in conjunction with other measures and infrastructure planned by the Council would help to alleviate some of the access issues.

Staffin Harbour – £409,258 – Skye – Highland Council

This project will help deliver new onshore facilities at the community-owned Staffin Harbour, in the north-east of Skye. The project will create new employment and business opportunities in Staffin, safeguarding and supporting existing jobs and businesses. The work will include three elements:

Civils works related to construction of seven new business units;

Civils works and construction of Harbour Facilities Building with WCs, showers, office / retail and solar PV;

Purchase of telehandler to support sustainable community-run boat lifting service and harbour operations.

Millport Town Hall – £414,425 – Cumbrae – North Ayrshire Council

Millport Town Hall is a central heritage building, 90% complete in its regeneration. It is not possible for the building to open yet to the public due to a water ingress problem in the lower ground floor. This application is to cover the costs of remedial work to overcome the water ingress problems and to allow the opening of the building.

Thomson Court Expansion – £157,265 – Bute – Argyll and Bute Council

This project looks at increasing the residential care home capacity at Thomson Court on the island of Bute. It is critical for the island’s elderly residents in two main ways: it helps addressing the increasing demand for care home places, while allowing residents to remain on the island with their families. Thomson Court remains the only care facility on the island.