Supporting parents with children in care
£900,000 for organisations working with birth parents.
Parents who have had a child taken into care will receive support from community services through £900,000 of Scottish Government funding this year.
The annual investment, delivered through the Corra Foundation, will be shared in 2024-25 by 11 organisations who work closely with birth parents who see their mental health decline following the loss of their child.
Many of these parents have dealt with multiple traumatic life events, such as childhood trauma, substance misuse, mental health issues or experience of domestic abuse.
The community organisations work to help empower birth parents to take control of their lives, develop new skills and build their self-confidence.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:
“The Scottish Government is committed to keeping The Promise and keeping families together where it is safe to do so. Taking a child into care should only be done in the best interests of the wellbeing of that child. It is a hugely traumatic experience that impacts on the whole family, and doesn’t just stop.
“Sadly it is often the case that birth parents are left with little support after their child is taken into care – leaving them isolated having to deal with the situation alone, often when they are at their lowest point. However, much evidence and positive outcomes have been gathered by those working with birth parents as part of this programme.
“Feedback from birth parents involved in the programme to date has been extremely positive, with some calling it ‘life changing’. I am pleased we can continue this and show our appreciation for the Corra Foundation and all the groups they work with and the parents they support.”
Carolyn Sawers, Corra CEO said:
“The funded services provide vital support to birth mums and dads. The relational, compassionate support the organisations provide means birth parents feel safe, valued and cared for.”
Background
The Scottish Government are supported by the Corra Foundation to deliver the “Supporting Birth Parents Whose Child(ren) Have Been Permanently Removed From Their Care Fund”. This fund supports the development and delivery of local support services for parents and families who have had at least one child taken into care.
Further information on the Corra Foundation
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/supporting-parents-with-children-in-care/
