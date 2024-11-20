Supporting people who have experienced sexual assault

Services for rape, sexual abuse and trauma officially opened.

New facilities providing healthcare for people who have experienced sexual assault or rape, and a pioneering service for children and young people who have experienced harm and abuse, have been opened.

The Sycamore Sexual Assault Response Coordination Service (SARCS) for adults in NHS Lothian was officially opened by Minister for Public and Women’s Health, Jenni Minto, alongside two Bairns’ Hoose children’s houses offering safe, child-friendly spaces for children and young people following trauma.

Supported by nearly £3 million of Scottish Government funding, the Sycamore, which has been accepting patients since 2023, and Bairns’ Hoose services, which became operational in April this year, have been developed in partnership with NHS Lothian, Police Scotland, Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity and local authorities. They provide a coordinated response to people who have experienced trauma, offering them access to the care they need in a comfortable and welcoming setting.

Ms Minto said:

“The opening of these vital services is a significant step in supporting victims of sexual assault, as well as ensuring that young people and children have access to the specialised support and care they need following trauma and abuse.

“The Sycamore and Bairns Hoose embodies the Scottish Government vision to create safe, person centred environments in which people can have their needs met under one roof.”

Alison MacDonald, Executive Nurse Director, NHS Lothian, said:

"We are proud to stand alongside our partners in launching the new children’s houses, an initiative that sets a new standard for supporting children who have been abused or neglected.

"Children who have experienced abuse require unwavering support and access to specialised services that address their unique needs. The new facilities embody our commitment to providing compassionate care and empowering patients on their path to recovery.

Background

Additional quotes:

Councillor Fiona Dugdale, Cabinet Spokesperson for Education and Children's and Family Services, East Lothian Council, said:

“We are committed to providing a trauma informed response for children and young people who have experienced or witnessed abuse and are pleased to be a partner in this progressive service.”

Councillor Joan Griffiths, Education, Children and Families Convener at the City of Edinburgh Council, said:

“Alongside our partners, all involved have worked hard to create a safe, trauma informed space for children and young people. The spaces have been designed drawing on the principles of Bairns Hoose to create a quiet, supportive space which can be tailored to individual needs.

“We are proud of what the partnership has achieved, keeping children and young people's needs at the heart of service design to ensure children and young people receive the support they need at the earliest opportunity to support recovery.”

Cllr Connor McManus, Midlothian Council Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said:

“We’re very privileged to be among the partners for this vital new service. It’s crucially important for children to have safe and welcoming spaces where they can access specialist services, have their voices heard, and recover from their experiences.

“The opening of these facilities is a significant step towards ensuring all children who experience the trauma of abuse and neglect get the support they deserve.”

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, Police Scotland said:

“This new facility puts the needs of children who have suffered abuse and neglect at the heart of service delivery. Police Scotland is a committed partner in providing this holistic, multi-agency response to the individual needs of each child.”

