Government Communications Service
Supporting regional talent through the GCS Apprenticeship
Daniel Greenwood, Digital Communications Apprentice, Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, 24 September 2024.
Why was I interested in the GCS Apprenticeship?
The Government Communication Service (GCS) Apprenticeship drew me in for many reasons. It was an opportunity to make a career change from the private sector to the public sector, and to work in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) whose goals I am passionate about.
Working for the Civil Service offers a far greater sense of job satisfaction than many roles in the private sector – the chance to be a part of something greater working for the benefit of the entire country, so I leapt at the chance!
The opportunity to work in the Salford office was attractive to me as it was a way of getting my foot in the door, whilst not having to move my entire life to London. It’s a fantastic way to draw in regional talent outside Westminster and it’s brilliant to see it has continued to go from strength to strength since I have joined. It is worth far more than the sum of its parts and allows for a greater diversity of thought and experience to be shared.
How would you describe your experience of working regionally?
I have found the experience of working in the Salford office has certainly developed for the better over the last 11 months. With most of my DESNZ colleagues working in London, it does mean there is less likely to be a member of your immediate team present. However, this is an opportunity to network with other teams in the department who do have staff in your office. Since I began my apprenticeship, the Salford DESNZ community has grown and there are now opportunities to connect in other offices, as well as visits from senior staff, both of which have really made a difference.
On a more personal level, I have found that my regular visits to the Whitehall office have also been great for confidence-building (coming from a previous role that required no regional travel) and are also important for helping fill in any gaps.
What has been your experience of the GCS Apprenticeship so far?
As someone undertaking the apprenticeship as a career change, my experience has been eye-opening, particularly with regards to the difference to working in the private sector. What I have enjoyed the most is the opportunity to experience how government communications works and to try out various roles under that umbrella, helping me decide what kind of role I would like to pursue after the apprenticeship. The support from my department’s communications function has been fantastic, with virtually everyone willing to accommodate my requests and support me along the way.
What’s your 1 tip for people who might be considering applying for the GCS Apprenticeship?
For those considering applying my advice would be to just go for it. During the applications process you will get the opportunity to select your preferred regional office, and you will have plenty of time to prepare for interviews. I found that the best thing you can do to help your nerves is to make sure you can demonstrate your enthusiasm and knowledge – and for that paying attention to the news and government policies goes a long way!
