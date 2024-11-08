Susannah Hancock to review girls’ placements in youth custody

Susannah Hancock will carry out an independent review of the placement of girls in the children and young people’s secure estate.

The Minister for Youth Justice Sir Nic Dakin has commissioned Susannah Hancock to lead an independent review into the placement of girls in the children and young people’s secure estate from November 2024. The review will consider current placement options and care for girls in the youth estate and report back in 3 months.

There are only a very small number of girls in custody today with latest figures showing only ten girls in custody in England and Wales, less than 2% of all children. Girls in custody are often highly vulnerable with multiple complex needs, which makes placement of girls in the youth estate particularly challenging.

Currently the YCS places girls in different settings across the youth custody estate, including secure children’s homes, the new secure school, Oakhill Secure Training Centre and HMYOI Wetherby.

In addition to recommendations on the most effective placements options, the review will recommend resources and support required so that staff are best equipped to meet girls’ needs.

Minister for Youth Justice Sir Nic Dakin said:

We must provide safety and security for children and young people in custody. Where we place girls in the secure estate is vital to this, and that’s why I am commissioning an independent review into current placement options for girls. I’m delighted Susannah will take on this role. She brings significant experience and insight from across the youth justice system and will undertake a thorough, objective and evidence-based review.

Susannah Hancock said:

Girls in custody are among some of the most vulnerable children in the justice system as I have seen first-hand through my work with the Youth Justice Board and in my earlier career in youth justice. This is a challenging area with no simple solution, but through the course of this review I look forward to listening to and learning from hardworking staff, girls in custody themselves, partner agencies and the wider youth justice sector, to help inform solutions.

Biography

Susannah is currently Chief Executive Officer of the National Fire Chiefs Council and a Board Member of the Youth Justice Board.