Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Susannah Hancock to review girls’ placements in youth custody
Susannah Hancock will carry out an independent review of the placement of girls in the children and young people’s secure estate.
The Minister for Youth Justice Sir Nic Dakin has commissioned Susannah Hancock to lead an independent review into the placement of girls in the children and young people’s secure estate from November 2024. The review will consider current placement options and care for girls in the youth estate and report back in 3 months.
There are only a very small number of girls in custody today with latest figures showing only ten girls in custody in England and Wales, less than 2% of all children. Girls in custody are often highly vulnerable with multiple complex needs, which makes placement of girls in the youth estate particularly challenging.
Currently the YCS places girls in different settings across the youth custody estate, including secure children’s homes, the new secure school, Oakhill Secure Training Centre and HMYOI Wetherby.
In addition to recommendations on the most effective placements options, the review will recommend resources and support required so that staff are best equipped to meet girls’ needs.
Minister for Youth Justice Sir Nic Dakin said:
We must provide safety and security for children and young people in custody. Where we place girls in the secure estate is vital to this, and that’s why I am commissioning an independent review into current placement options for girls.
I’m delighted Susannah will take on this role. She brings significant experience and insight from across the youth justice system and will undertake a thorough, objective and evidence-based review.
Susannah Hancock said:
Girls in custody are among some of the most vulnerable children in the justice system as I have seen first-hand through my work with the Youth Justice Board and in my earlier career in youth justice.
This is a challenging area with no simple solution, but through the course of this review I look forward to listening to and learning from hardworking staff, girls in custody themselves, partner agencies and the wider youth justice sector, to help inform solutions.
Biography
Susannah is currently Chief Executive Officer of the National Fire Chiefs Council and a Board Member of the Youth Justice Board.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/susannah-hancock-to-review-girls-placements-in-youth-custody
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Government deploys extra support to Manchester prison08/11/2024 10:20:00
Bolstered security measures, improved staff training and a bespoke pest control plan will be implemented at HMP Manchester.
End of lifetime licences for rehabilitated IPP offenders04/11/2024 13:15:00
Around 1,800 rehabilitated offenders still under indefinite probation oversight for abolished Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences, years after completing their prison terms, had their supervisions lifted recently (1 November 2024).
End of lifetime licences for rehabilitated IPP offenders01/11/2024 16:05:00
Around 1,800 rehabilitated offenders still under indefinite probation oversight for abolished Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences, years after completing their prison terms, will have this supervision lifted today (1 November 2024).
A journey to modernisation: Digitising dogs records01/11/2024 12:15:00
Blog posted by: Chris Hodson, 30 October 2024 – Categories: Digital Innovation, digital services, digital solution, Our services, Prisons, Technology.
Justice served for West Yorkshire as new courts and tribunals centre opens in Leeds23/10/2024 14:10:00
Four new business and property courtrooms open at West Gate, alongside eight new employment tribunal rooms to deal with disputes.
Landmark Sentencing Review launched to end prison crisis23/10/2024 10:15:00
Public safety will be at the heart of an independent review into sentencing, as the government pledges to end the crisis in our prisons.
Extra support for jurors thanks to launch of pioneering scheme22/10/2024 10:15:00
Jurors on the most traumatic cases will be better supported than ever with access to round-the-clock help and free counselling sessions.
Increased sentencing powers for magistrates to address prisons crisis18/10/2024 10:20:00
More victims will get the justice they deserve sooner under plans to give magistrates greater sentencing powers.