Swanton Lane site closed down by the Environment Agency

Restriction order granted at Maidstone magistrates' court. Access to the premises is forbidden at all times.

The Environment Agency has blocked access to a site on the north west side of Swanton Lane, Sturry, near Canterbury, to prevent it from accepting waste.

A court order is now in place prohibiting anyone from entering or depositing waste on the site.

The restriction order was obtained at Maidstone magistrates’ court to restrict access to the site at a hearing on 6 August 2024.

The Environment Agency has now blocked entry to the site, placing a copy of the court order at the entrance. Anyone entering the land without reasonable excuse or written permission from the Environment Agency, tampering with the lock or notice will be committing a criminal offence.

Matt Higginson, Kent and South London area environment manager at the Environment Agency, yesterday said:

Our priority is protecting the local community and environment. This order has been secured following the local community’s concerns and the environmental impact of the tipping of waste at the site. We inspect the site regularly and we have had a regular presence to disrupt the illegal dumping of waste at the site. Working with our partners at Canterbury City Council, Kent County Council and Kent Police, we have conducted multi-agency days of action to disrupt those responsible for the illegal dumping of commercial waste. The Environment Agency’s powers to stop waste crime include prosecuting those we believe are behind dumping waste illegally, which can lead to prison sentences. Among other measures, we can use court orders to close sites. We know illegal waste activity harms the environment and has a devastating effect on communities. While most waste sites are operated responsibly, we will take action against those who flout the law.

The restriction order is granted under the Environment Act 1995 and failure to comply with the order is a criminal offence. There are exceptions to entering the land for Environment Agency officers and other officials.

When using a waste company, businesses and householders have a duty to check they are registered waste carriers and that their waste is being taken to a permitted facility. You can check if a business is a registered waste carrier here: https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register

This is the third site the Environment Agency has restriction orders in force in Kent, with Hoads Wood, near Ashford, and Eastchurch Gap on the Isle Of Sheppey.

Contact us:

Journalists only - 0800 141 2743 or communications_se@environment-agency.gov.uk