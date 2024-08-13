Scottish Government
|Printable version
Tackling gendered violence
Improving support for diverse communities.
Next steps to address violence against women and girls, including measures to combat culturally specific forms of violence, have been unveiled.
The latest Equally Safe Delivery Plan – developed in partnership with COSLA – focuses on prevention of abuse across Scotland’s diverse communities. For the first time, this includes taking forward a specific approach to tackle honour-based abuse.
Recognising the higher risk of abuse that women and girls with learning disabilities face, it will also ensure that relevant educational settings are equipped to teach pupils about healthy relationships and improve access to support services.
Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:
“Violence against women and girls is abhorrent and has no place in modern Scotland. Since 2021, frontline projects backed by our Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported nearly 60,000 adults, children and young people, and we are determined to build on that progress.
“This plan sets out our sustained focus on prevention, improving support services and ensuring the justice response is robust.
“Gendered abuse can happen in any community and to ensure that it is tackled effectively and equitably for all women, we are strengthening our response to the diverse ways that violence and abuse can occur.
“That includes recognising that abusers could be extended family members rather than partners - like in some cases of honour-based violence - and ensuring tailored support is provided for vulnerable groups, including women with learning disabilities and migrants.”
COSLA 's Community Wellbeing Spokesperson Councillor Maureen Chalmers said:
“This Delivery Plan is a road map underpinning the next phase of COSLA’s and the Scottish Government's shared journey towards an Equally Safe Scotland for women and girls.
“We will work collaboratively over the next two years with key specialist and public sector partners, to achieve the delivery of these commitments through our collective energies. No one government, sector or service can prevent and tackle violence against women and girls alone.”
The plan was launched with a visit from Ms Stewart and Ms Chalmers to Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis Centre. Director of the centre, Claudia Macdonald-Bruce said:
“Every day, we see the impact that an experience of rape and sexual abuse has on women and girls. It is life-changing, life-altering and sometimes life-ending. No women or girl should have to wait for our help when they ask for it.
“I hope that today’s opportunity to see in action how our trauma-informed, survivor voice and data-led approaches to the provision and development of our specialist services for women and girls, is welcomed too as future decisions continue to be made.”
Background
The Equally Safe Delivery Plan is available to view online.
This plan is based on the most recently Equally Safe Strategy, as published in December 2023.
Frontline projects funded through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported 58,491 adults, children and young people since 2021.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/tackling-gendered-violence/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Equally Safe Delivery Plan13/08/2024 13:05:00
The Equally Safe delivery plan contains the key deliverables and actions that will enable us to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls and the underlying attitudes and systems that perpetuate it.
Cancer patients urged to apply for disability benefits13/08/2024 10:05:00
Charity joins Scottish Government to raise awareness of support.
Protecting infants from severe lung disease12/08/2024 15:05:00
First Minister welcomes start of new vaccination programme.
First Minister congratulates Scots Olympians12/08/2024 13:05:00
Ahead of the closing ceremony for the 2024 Olympic Games, First Minister John Swinney has commended the Scottish athletes who will have inspired the next generation with their efforts in Paris.
European Social Fund: annual implementation report 202212/08/2024 12:05:00
This Annual Implementation Report (AIR) presents the activities for the European Social Fund for the investment for growth and jobs goal in 2022 with citizen's summary.
First Minister holds further talks with Police Scotland09/08/2024 16:30:00
Plans remain in place to keep communities safe.
Social media companies need to address online hate09/08/2024 16:10:00
First Minister says action needed to address misinformation, racism and hateful online material.
Supporting future entrepreneurs09/08/2024 13:05:00
Up to £885,000 to inspire the next generation of business owners.
Funding for community-based climate action09/08/2024 12:05:00
Community workshops, podcasts and green festivals are amongst the activities which will be supported from the latest round of Scottish Government funding, aimed at increasing people’s understanding of climate change and encouraging individuals to take action.