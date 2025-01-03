Tax scheme hits £4 billion milestone

Relief provided to Scottish households.

Households across Scotland have received £4.1 billion in relief since the Council Tax Reduction scheme was introduced in 2013.

People on low incomes are eligible for the benefit if they live in Scotland – there is no equivalent in England where most councils require each household to contribute a minimum amount of council tax, irrespective of ability to do so.

The latest figures show 460,560 recipients were eligible for Council Tax Reduction in October 2024, saving an average of over £850 a year.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison said:

“The First Minister has been clear that one of the Scottish Government’s key missions is to eradicate child poverty. The Council Tax Reduction scheme is just one of the groundbreaking initiatives that we have introduced and continue to fund to support households. “Alongside the Scottish Child Payment, we will continue the fight against poverty through the Scottish Budget by providing vital funding for universal winter heating payments for older Scots, and investment to allow the mitigation of the two-child cap from 2026. “I urge people to check their eligibility for Council Tax reduction, Council Tax discounts and other financial support by visiting our online resources or by contacting their local council.”

Background

People can check whether they are eligible for Council Tax Reduction through mygov.scot or by contacting their local council.

Council Tax Reduction supports over 450,000 households – gov.scot