Association for Project Management
|Printable version
Team Lead Succeed – Helping you and your team achieve high-performance teamwork
In March 2022, Nick Fewings, MD of Ngagementworks, published Team Lead Succeed, based on his 30+years of both leading operational and project teams, and subsequently facilitating team development around the world. This event was held on 10 April 2024.
It has become a best seller, with a 96% 5-star review rating, and has been read on 5 of the 7 continents.
In this interactive session, Nick will share learning from Team Lead Succeed that can be applied immediately and make a positive difference to your teamwork.
Nick will share the importance of knowing both WHO is in your team and also HOW effective your teamwork is.
Only 10% of teams achieve high-performance, with 50% being average and 40% dysfunctional.
In this session, delivered by award-winning conference speaker Nick Fewings, and author of best-seller Team Lead Succeed, Nick will share his 30+ years of leading teams and facilitating team development.
Nick has profiled 1,000 of individuals and worked with 100s of teams.
Those attending will benefit from understanding;
- Why many projects fail to achieve their goals.
- Not relying on just measuring KPIs.
- The importance of knowing WHO is in your team, both from a behavioural and technical skills aspect.
- The 16 areas of high-performance teamwork, and their importance.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/team-lead-succeed-helping-you-and-your-team-achieve-high-performance-teamwork-2/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Update on Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard25/03/2024 13:20:00
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) has made the decision that from April 2024 candidates on the current Level 4 Associate Project Manager standard will not be required to sit the Association for Project Management (APM) Project Management Qualification to complete their end-point assessment.
The four elements of project management22/03/2024 13:20:00
According to the APM research there are four essential elements that a project manager must adopt in order to be a successful professional.
Women’s History Month: ‘Let’s tackle unconscious bias in the project profession’19/03/2024 13:20:00
March is Women’s History Month; an opportunity to talk about women’s contribution to history but also to reflect on issues relevant to women in the present.
New research shows how the UK construction sector can tackle discrimination against women15/03/2024 11:10:00
Experts are calling for a broader conversation on gender equality within the UK construction industry, after new research found women in the sector are still experiencing gender bias, sexism, and discrimination.
APM Channel Islands Celebrates Successful Jersey community gathering13/03/2024 16:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) Channel Islands Branch is thrilled to report the success of its inaugural Jersey community gathering since becoming a full APM Branch, held on 8 February 2024, at Prosperity 24.7, Millais House Castle Quay.
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 13:20:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
Government can meet 2050 net zero target but more skills investment is needed say project managers in APM survey08/03/2024 09:25:00
Nine in 10 project managers are confident the UK government will meet its 2050 net zero target, according to a new survey by the Association for Project Management (APM).
APM attends the BBC’s Project and Change Management Conference07/03/2024 13:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM) contributed to events that are inspiring project professionals at one of the world’s biggest and most venerable media organisations, the BBC.