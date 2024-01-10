techUK @ CES 2024 - Day 1 - Strong UK presence in Smart Transportation & Mobility

techUK is proud to be attending CES 2024, the premier global technology forum taking place in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9 to 12. This expansive trade show and conference assembles a diverse array of tech companies, spanning from internationally recognized giants to burgeoning startups eager to showcase their innovative concepts. Our presence aims to bolster UK-based businesses attending this year's event, utilising our extensive networks to help them connect with new public procurement opportunities, partnerships, or investors.

Our day began at the ever-popular State of the Industry address, with CES organisers the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) reflecting on their centennial anniversary from humble beginnings as a grouping of domestic radio manufacturers in 1924. Few will be surprised to hear that artificial intelligence and generative AI are featuring prominently across all aspects of the tech landscape, with companies seeking to leverage AI to power e-commerce solutions, software development, R&D, drug discovery, and autonomous systems such as robotics and self-driving vehicles.

On the trade show floor we’re disappointed to see a continued lack of investment by the UK government in supporting British startups to attend. The government has in recent years withdrawn funding that previously assisted early-stage British companies in presenting their products and innovations at CES. We believe that this is a missed opportunity and hope that in future years we’ll see British companies receiving the same sort of logistical and promotional support as the 130 companies located within this year’s French Pavilion,

Strong UK presence in Smart Transportation & Mobility

Over the next four days, we will concentrate on key sectors showcasing robust representation by UK companies at CES 2024. On Day 1, our focus sharpens on highly innovative British companies introducing new technologies in the smart transportation and mobility space. This sector stands out as a dynamic growth area within the technology industry, fueled by the recent convergence of IoT, AI, and 5G, offering novel possibilities to address the challenges posed by urban population growth and environmental sustainability. Opportunities in hardware, software, and services are abundant, driven by the demand for convenient, integrated, and eco-friendly transportation solutions, positioning it as a promising arena for technological innovation and investment.

Some of the most successful and well-established British companies at CES are operating in this sector, particularly around the in-car experience. What3words is a well-known London-based company that has mapped the globe and given every 10ft square a unique combination of three random words. While you may be familiar with their free-to-use mobile app, at CES they’re showcasing their partnerships with major OEMs such as Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, and Vietnam’s VinFast which enable drivers to easily navigate to precise locations. Nextbase are a major UK exporter of smart dash cams, having sold more than 5.5 million units globally. These devices offer consumers greater protection against crime and fraudulent claims, as well as precise location sharing and automatic SOS in the event of an incident. Finally, Bristol-headquartered Ultraleap have a fascinating interactive demonstration of how their world-leading hand tracking and mid-air haptic technologies can be used to transform the ways in which consumers interact with their vehicle’s user interfaces and infotainment controls.

We have also met a number of UK companies that are developing the backend solutions that are needed to power truly smart vehicles. Opteran, from Sheffield, are embarking on a truly ambitious project to support the development of truly autonomous vehicles by applying principles of biology and computational neuroscience derived from the reverse engineering of insect brains. Milton Keynes-based Envisics are showcasing their application of holographic technologies and laser-based light sources to support automotive sensor systems and in-car augmented reality displays. ECARX are promoting their offering as a full stack, vertically integrated technology solutions provider to support OEMs in the transition to an all-electric future.

Over in Eureka Park (where startup companies are located) we met GreenSeed Power, who are offering customised smart EV charging solutions that are compliant to the newest UK regulations including smart charging, PEN protection, and cyber security laws. Finally, Insurevision.ai are looking to disrupt the automotive insurance sector through deployment of an AI ‘accident prediction model’ that can build a detailed and accurate picture of a driver’s long term accident risk profile.

Meet techUK at CES 2024

If you’d like to connect with techUK about our presence at CES 2024, please get in touch with our Head of Programme for Market Access & Consumer Tech, Lewis Walmesley-Browne at lewis.wbrowne@techuk.org