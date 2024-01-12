techUK @ CES 2024 - Day 3 - New lifestyle and media tech from UK companies

Day three of our time at CES 2024, the world’s largest technology trade show in Las Vegas, USA, gave us a chance to look into some of the more eye-catching fun displays and consumer entertainment products that are available to the 130,000+ attendees.

CES has long been established as one of the main global showcases for technology companies to show off their new consumer offerings. From immersive Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences to cutting-edge gaming consoles, high-performance graphics cards, and smart TVs with integrated features, the show offers insight into the future of home entertainment. We had a chance to witness the latest advancements in audio systems, wearable tech, automotive entertainment, and home automation. The show also dedicates space to e-sports technologies, reflecting the rising prominence of competitive gaming.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a big focus this year on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into entertainment devices. When we attended the show last year, chatGPT had only just been released to the public 1 month beforehand. This year we see that the unprecedented adoption and widespread publicity of large language models and generative AI among the general population is encouraging all sorts of technology companies and device manufacturers to integrate features of these technologies into their products and services.

In gaming, AI is being used to enhance player experiences, adapting gameplay based on individual preferences and skill levels, and moving beyond scripted dialogues towards more complex characters that can generate realistic responses to user inputs. The latest Smart TVs on display are often equipped with AI capabilities, providing personalised content recommendations and voice-activated controls, creating a more intuitive and user-friendly viewing experience. In audio systems, sound quality is being optimised based on the device’s understanding of the surrounding environment and user preferences. Wearable devices harness AI for advanced health and activity tracking, offering personalised insights and recommendations. The intersection of AI and entertainment also extends to home automation, where intelligent smart home platforms seamlessly integrate with entertainment systems, anticipating user preferences and adjusting settings accordingly.

The CES organisers proudly announced a 40% increase in applications for their coveted ‘innovation awards’ this year, and attributed this increase in large part ot the creative opportunities made possible by AI. Over the coming years we expect this emerging technology to be increasingly integrated throughout the consumer product lifecycle, supporting research and development, personalised marketing solutions, delivery and logistics, maintenance and support, and end-of-lifecycle treatment.

New lifestyle and media tech from UK companies

'Media tech' spans a wide array of technologies and tools utilised across the lifecycle of media content, from creation and production to distribution and consumption. It stands out as one of the sectors witnessing robust engagement from UK companies at this year's event. Notably, there is a significant UK presence in the tech-driven advertising ecosystem.

Arguably one of the most eye-catching displays at the entire show is that of London-based Hypervsn, whose stall in the LVCC Central Hall includes a giant 3D hologram that can mimic and interact with visitors on the shop floor. The company’s cutting-edge holographic display technology may well represent the future of digital retail within physical spaces, generating immersive 3D visuals that are able to create memorable and engaging experiences for consumers.

Elsewhere, several UK companies are offering B2B solutions that can support their client companies in connecting with consumers in the most effective ways possible. ID5 stands out for its role in addressing the challenges of identity solutions in digital advertising. The company offers clients a privacy-oriented solution for establishing user identification, helping advertisers to run more effective and measurable campaigns and platforms to maximise the value of their digital advertising offerings. Birmingham-based Covatic are also offering advertising solutions with a primary focus on privacy by processing consumer data on-device without use of cookies or other tracking tools. Novalia’s booth demonstrates the potential of ‘printed projected capacitive touch’ technologies which can add interactive multi-touch features to almost any surface, merging digital and physical environments to create a more immersive advertising experience.

We also met with a number of British companies offering new products in audio tech. Manchester-based CEH Technologies are owners of the Mymanu brand, a range of earbuds with live voice translation that have a transformative impact on communication, breaking down language barriers in real-time. Their latest ‘CLIK Pro’ device picked up a coveted CES Innovation Award - see here.

Another British innovation in audio can be found with Southampton-based Audioscenic, who use state of the art head tracking and sound-field control to create ‘virtual headphones’ that delivers the direct audio quality that consumers experience when wearing physical devices. Their patented technology adapts in real-time the position of the virtual headphones to the precise position of the listener, creating a convenient solution for a wide range of use cases.

A ‘prime’ example of applying new technologies to enhance products already loved by consumers, Birmingham-based Seergrills have been capturing a lot of attention on the trade show floor with their demonstration of the world’s first AI-powered cooking grill! The company’s new ‘Perfecta’ product promises food cooked to perfection in less than 3 minutes.

Finally, two companies are adding technological features to traditional luggage - Retreev are pitching a smart tag that carries digital contact information to enable the return of lost luggage, and Vicosmos Cases are showcasing a range of security features with built-in biometric locks.

Meet techUK at CES 2024

If you’d like to connect with techUK about our presence at CES 2024, please get in touch with our Head of Programme for Market Access & Consumer Tech, Lewis Walmesley-Browne at lewis.wbrowne@techuk.org

Check out our other posts in this series:

Day One @ CES 2024 - Strong UK presence in Smart Transportation & Mobility

Day Two @ CES 2024 - UK innovation in digital health and wellbeing