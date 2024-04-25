techUK
|Printable version
techUK and TechWM strategic agreement announcement
We are delighted to announce that techUK and TechWM have signed a new strategic agreement to accelerate regional tech economy!
This is the first strategic agreement for techUK with TechWM, as well as the first agreement for techUK with any region in the UK, and it has been announced during the West Midlands Tech Review in Wolverhampton during UKTech Week.
This agreement marks an important step in fortifying the region's technological expertise and fostering the growth of tech-driven enterprises, as we synergise our efforts towards amplifying the West Midlands' tech sector while collaboratively addressing key challenges such as funding, skills acquisition, and digital integration.
This strategic alignment not only empowers the local tech industry but also provides it with a direct pathway to join techUK, securing a robust national platform for advocacy, innovation, and market access, all while remaining deeply engaged with the regional ecosystem through TechWM.
techUK is committed to ensuring the strength of tech companies – large and small - from across the UK’s nations and regions are at the heart of our work and national policy decision making.
In our pursuit of this goal, we recognise the significance of empowering our members with a robust national platform and network, while fostering close collaborations with influential voices and initiatives, particularly in dynamic hubs like the West Midlands, which boasts the fastest-growing tech sector in the UK. Formalising our partnership with TechWM is a pivotal step towards unlocking the full potential of this region, nurturing its tech ecosystem, and amplifying its impact on the broader tech landscape.
Julian David
CEO, techUK
At TechWM, our goal has always been to give businesses the tools they need to reach their goals and support their ambitions. Partnering with an incredible organisation like techUK is exactly the kind of steps we need to be taking to further empower businesses across the region.
Despite encouraging growth, there’s still a number of hurdles facing the frontier of tech innovation. From funding to skills acquisition to digital integration, this strategic alignment is designed to create a pathway from our regional support network to join the likes of techUK providing a national platform for advocacy, innovation, and access.
It’s incredibly exciting to be able to work alongside people who share our long-term vision and feel the same excitement we do around the potential of tech businesses in the West Midlands, and we can’t wait to see what a milestone partnership like this yields for the fantastic businesses flourishing across the region.
Yiannis Maos
Founder and CEO, TechWM
In October 2024, we will collaborate on activities part of Birmingham Tech Week, UK’s largest regional tech festival and conference, so do get in touch if you are a techUK member and you are interested in being part of the tech week. More details about Birmingham Tech Week can be found here.
If you are interested in becoming a techUK member you can find here more info about the benefits of our membership and getting in touch with us.
To learn more about our work within the Nations and Regions programme please visit our hub for more information.
You can learn more about TechWM, their work in the region, and join their community here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-and-techwm-strategic-agreement-announcement.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK hosts RHC for the launch of ‘The Future Regulation of Space Technologies’ report25/04/2024 16:05:00
Today the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) launches its report on the Future Regulation of Space Technologies. techUK will host the first presentation about the report during the Space Commercialisation and Tech Summit.
Cloud computing and the journey to net zero - why GreenOps is key to sustainable growth25/04/2024 11:05:00
At a time when our commitment to mitigate the impact of climate change has never been more urgent, a sustainable approach to technology should be at the heart of any digital transformation strategy.
UK SPF commissions study to explore spectrum sharing with Defence25/04/2024 09:20:00
In a recent development, management consultancy LS telcom has been appointed to produce an independent report addressing the complexities of sharing Defence spectrum. At the heart of this endeavour lies the need to reconcile the growing need for spectrum sharing with the stringent security requirements of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).
New CCS Chief Executive announced24/04/2024 16:25:00
Last week, it was announced that the Crown Commercial Service had appointed it's new Chief Executive to replace Simon Tse when he retires this summer
Prime Minister announces significant increase in Defence spending24/04/2024 13:20:00
Speaking yesterday at a NATO press conference in Poland, the Prime Minister committed to increase Defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030, representing an additional £75bn in funding over the next 6 years.
Financial Conduct Authority publishes its response to work on big tech and data asymmetry in financial services24/04/2024 11:20:00
Watch techUK’s Head of Financial Services, Andy Thornley, explain the FCA’s response to their work on big tech and data asymmetry in financial services!
Innovate to elevate: Can product design solve the UK's productivity paradox? (Guest blog from Exclaimer)23/04/2024 11:25:00
Blog posted by: Vicky Wills, Chief Technology Officer, Exclaimer, 22 April 2024.
New National Cyber Security Centre CEO Announced22/04/2024 11:25:00
Recently, Friday 19 April, the NCSC officially announced Richard Horne as the incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Lindy Cameron who stepped down earlier this year.
NFCC Data, Digital and Technology Conference 202422/04/2024 10:25:00
The Digital, Data, and Technology (DDaT) Conference hosted by the National Fire Chiefs Council is a pivotal event designed to bring together senior leaders and practitioners in the fire service sector.
What the London Marathon can teach us about Open Finance and Digital Identity19/04/2024 15:25:00
This Sunday 21st April, the 44th London Marathon takes place. With a world record of more than half a million hopefuls that have applied, it has become ever important for participants to share their journey around the city’s landmarks with their friends and family. Of course, just relying on spotting a runner’s face or individual number on their chest amongst this many people would be difficult, so how do the organisers solve this problem?