techUK
techUK announces new Growth Council

We are pleased to announce techUK has elected a new Growth Council for the 2024/2026 period

The Growth Council is made up of techUK members who will lead techUK’s work on economic growth and act as a sounding board for the Government and MPs as the UK seeks to increase the rate of economic growth by leveraging technology and the UK tech sector. They will sit for a fixed term of two years.

We will be elected a Chair and Vice-Chair in the coming weeks.

We are also excited to announce our Growth Plan, which outlines how supporting the UK tech sector will drive growth for the benefit of every nation and region in the UK.

Growth Council Members

techUK Growth Plan

Yesterday (17th October 2024), techUK launched its Growth Plan alongside the announcemen of the Growth Council.We are excited to announce our Growth Plan, which outlines how supporting the UK tech sector will drive growth for the benefit of every nation and region in the UK

Find out more

