techUK announces new Growth Council
We are pleased to announce techUK has elected a new Growth Council for the 2024/2026 period
The Growth Council is made up of techUK members who will lead techUK’s work on economic growth and act as a sounding board for the Government and MPs as the UK seeks to increase the rate of economic growth by leveraging technology and the UK tech sector. They will sit for a fixed term of two years.
We will be elected a Chair and Vice-Chair in the coming weeks.
We are also excited to announce our Growth Plan, which outlines how supporting the UK tech sector will drive growth for the benefit of every nation and region in the UK.
Growth Council Members
- Peter Stephens – Director, Government Partnerships, Arm
- Yasmin Brooks – Head of UK Government Affairs, Broadcom
- Iana Vidal – Head of UK Public Policy, Block
- Grace Almendras Castillo – Founder & CEO, Gifftid Ltd
- Tom Morrison-Bell – Senior Manager, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google
- Blake Bower – Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs, IBM
- Tijs Broeke – Public Policy Director, Northwest Europe, HP Inc
- Adam Watkins – Public Sector Strategy and Sales Director, Leadership Team, Kainos
- Adrian Criddle – VP & GM, Lenovo UK&I, Lenovo
- Rory MacDonald – Chief Executive Officer, Made Tech Group
- Chloe Delphine MacEwen – Senior Director, UK Corporate External and Legal Affairs, Microsoft
- Maria Palmieri – Senior Public Policy Manager, Cloudflare
- Catherine Hadfield – Senior Lead, Clusters, Plexal
- Alistair Tebbit – Head of UK Government Affairs and International Programmes, RELX
- Chris Francis – Director of Government Affairs, SAP
- Simon Miller – Director of Public Affairs, Virgin Media O2
- Casey Calista – Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Vorboss
- Emma Thomas – Director of Government Affairs, Experian
- Julie Dawson – Chief Policy & Regulatory Officer, Yoti
techUK Growth Plan
Yesterday (17th October 2024), techUK launched its Growth Plan alongside the announcemen of the Growth Council.We are excited to announce our Growth Plan, which outlines how supporting the UK tech sector will drive growth for the benefit of every nation and region in the UK
