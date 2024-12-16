techUK announces new Leadership of the Public Services Board 2024/2026

techUK’s Public Services Board has elected its new Chair and Deputy Chair.

The PSB is our senior forum for public sector tech suppliers. It creates the environment for the UK tech industry to collaborate across the whole of Government to enable the delivery of world class, affordable public services.

We’re delighted to announce Roz Barrance as the new Chair of the PSB. She will succeed Simon Godfrey, who is stepping down after four years of dedicated leadership. We extend our deepest thanks to Simon for his commitment and contributions in the role. Congratulations as well to Seth Finegan, who will be stepping into the role of Vice-Chair.

Simon Godfrey, Senior Director External Engagement & Business Growth, BT, recently said:

The Public Services Board, our member firms and our tech industry have made not just significant strides but an immense contribution to maintaining and enhancing digital public services over the course of my four-year tenure chairing the board. Covid was in full force when I started, which triggered virtual calls becoming a new mode of working with abundant benefits. I am very proud of the way we all represented our businesses and how it genuinely felt like a community focused on our common interests and ambitions for better public services. We have addressed important and fascinating challenges, not least my personal favourite ‘Social Value’, as well as the Prompt Payment Code, Legacy, Playbooks and, on that hottest of opportunities for government and our industry, AI. It has been a huge pleasure to chair the Board. Our combined reputation has been strengthened with purposeful engagements with leading politicians, officials and commentators. These stakeholders value their interaction with our board and vice versa since we all share the same passion for making public services better. I am so pleased that Ros and Seth will now take the board forward as they both bring far-reaching experiences and innovative collaborative mindsets to the current and emerging opportunities ahead.

Roz Barrance, Head of Business Development, Leidos, Chair, recently said:

I’m thrilled to step up to Chair techUK’s Public Services Board. The board brings a strong and collaborative voice from industry, and I look forward to working with techUK, Seth, our new Vice Chair, and our wider Board, to drive better engagement and support to government through improved use of technology, and real transformation in the delivery of our UK Public Services. A huge thank you to Simon for his work as Chair over the last four years, and for the support he has given me personally as I take over.

Seth Finnegan, UK Chief Executive, Informed Solutions, Deputy Chair, recently said:

I’m delighted and proud to take on the position of Vice Chair for techUK’s Public Services Board. At a time when technology and data have so much to offer our public services, I’m excited to play my part in facilitating better collaboration with government, providing leadership on the safe application of AI, and championing the innovative work of techUK’s diverse membership. I would like to extend my gratitude to Simon for his dedicated work as Chair, and I look forward to collaborating with Roz and the techUK team as we embrace another year of innovation and opportunity.

