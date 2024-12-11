techUK
techUK contributes to Parliamentary research on the future of 6G
Early in December 2024, the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology (POST) published a research briefing on 6G mobile technology. POST is a research and knowledge exchange service within the UK Parliament, committed to ensuring that the legislative process and Government scrutiny are informed by the best available research evidence and information.
The research gathered inputs from interviews, and it was peer reviewed by representatives of academic institutions, and commercial and stakeholder organisations. These insights were aligned into eight key points for consideration by members of parliament from both Houses.
What drives 6G development?
Several factors justify the research to upgrade network technology. Due to more reliable and efficient data transmission, 6G can support the advance of other technologies, such as robotics and extended reality. For mobile network operators (MNOs), 6G has the potential to increase returns on investment. It is also considered to reduce the digital divide.
Looking at the future roll out of 6G technology, several use cases have been flagged as potential applications of enhanced network capability. With more responsiveness, data transfer capacity and security, use cases span from integrating sensing mechanisms into the wider telecommunications network for more precise positioning for IoT, autonomous vehicles and robotics. Similarly, digital twins powered by 6G technology can optimize energy supply and transport systems, as well as virtual reality capabilities that could impact sectors, such as communications, education, and healthcare.
The next generation of mobile communications will follow the standardisation process set by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) by 2030. That process considers KPIs, including speed, capacity, and latency. Developing the standards to deploy 6G networks, will require the agreement upon the extent of improvements seen under all these KPIs.
As depicted in the 2023 Wireless Infrastructure Strategy, the UK Government plans to deploy 6G considering other indicators, such as interoperability, secure by design, sustainability, and accessibility. According to the Government’s strategy for 6G, it shall incorporate multiple technologies, create trusted networks, be energy efficient, and connect terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks extending coverage to all.
With £100 million invested by 2025, the aim is to make the UK a leader in shaping and implementing 6G. These objectives are in line with the establishment of the Global Coalition on Telecommunications with the US, Australia, Japan and Canada. The development of 6G technology could also have ties with Horizon Europe funding streams.
