techUK is attending Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

techUK is pleased to confirm that Sophie Greaves, techUK's Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy, will be attending MWC Barcelona later this month. MWC - or Mobile World Congress - is an annual trade show and exhibition organised by GSMA for the mobile and telecoms sector. It's held in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira de Barcelona and - typically - around 100,000 people attend. Luckily for techUK, this includes many of our members!

Below we are sharing details of how to meet up with techUK, what the Department for Business and Trade Programme and UK Pavilion has in store, and opportunities to meet with other trade partners.

Department for Business and Trade at MWC 2024

Even before MWC gets underway, DBT is offering members an opportunity to sign up to a series of free webinars entitled "Runway to Mobile World Congress". Each bitesize session is hosted by a different organisation:

Department for Business and Trade (DBT) - Unlocking global success: how the UK is your international springboard: 8 February, 11.00-11.45 (GMT)/12.00-12.45 (CET)

Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) - Supporting and developing innovation in Telecoms: The UK’s approach to R&D: 14 February, 11.00-11.45 (GMT)/12.00-12.45 (CET)

UK Telecoms Innovation Network (UKTIN) - Navigating the UK Telecoms Ecosystem: 20 February, 12.30-13.15 (GMT)/13.30-14.15 (CET)

This series will serve as a unique opportunity to forge valuable connections within the telco ecosystem, converting virtual encounters into tangible meetings with your new network at MWC.

Explore key themes such as:

the extensive support the UK Government provides to the telecoms ecosystem.

success cases from start-ups and multinationals.

R&D opportunties for future teleco businesses.

UK programmes to support supply chains, helping companies to accelerate their technology development.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain insights, build connections, and lay the foundations for meaningful interactions at Mobile World Congress. Register here for an enriching exploration of the UK's telecoms ambition and plans for MWC, where UK industry leaders will converge to help shape the future of innovation and collaboration.

techUK at #MWC24

If you would like to book a meeting with Sophie Greaves, please get in touch with your availability for the following slots (times shown in CET):

Monday 26 February: 10:30-11:00

Monday 26 February: 14:00-14:30

Tuesday 27 February: 12:00-12:30

Wednesday 28 February: 14:00-14:30

Wednesday 28 February: 17:00-17:30

Sophie will also be at the UK Pavilion (Location: Hall 7 B41) from 16:30 - 18:00 on 26 and 27 February at the "Connect with UK Innovators” Networking Reception.

You can find out more about who is exhibiting and where, using this map of Fira.

Opportunities: French Pavilion

techUK members attending MWC are invited to visit the French Pavilion, which is in Hall 5, and will host more than 80 exhibitors. The Pavilion's Programme includes Happy Hour France & International (Drinks and snacks, Open for everyone) on Monday 26 February and French Breakfast with Crêpes – Discussion with the Digiworld Institute at 10:00 on 27 February. Further information - including contact details - can be found here.