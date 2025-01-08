techUK launches Defence Industry Strategy call for submissions

Following the announcement of the Defence Industry Strategy review, techUK invites members to share views for techUK submission.

The Strategy will focus on the six separate themes below, and techUK would like to hear from members of all sizes on how the UK can best partner with industry in the interests of the UK’s defence and prosperity.

The six themes are:

Prioritising UK businesses

Creating partnerships

Providing certainty and stability

Seizing the future

Spread prosperity

Enhancing the credibility of the UK’s deterrence

Members can submit their contributions on one or more of these themes in writing or alternatively arrange an individual call with the Defence Programme Manager to share thoughts and ideas.

Please send all responses and questions to:

Jeremy Wimble, Defence Programme Manager at Jeremy.wimble@techuk.org

The deadline is Friday 31 January.

techUK’s submission to the Strategic Defence Review can be found here.